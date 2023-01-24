Fremont continues work on comprehensive plan

Efforts to continue to develop a future-looking mission statement for the City of Fremont continued on Saturday, Jan. 14, as members of the Fremont City Council and city staff met for an all-day workshop to hash out ideas and goals for the coming years.

The meeting at the Christensen Family YMCA Camp was billed as a “strategic planning discussion on the comprehensive plan with a facilitator,” and attended by a list of Fremont city staffers and city council members.

Cities in Nebraska are required to approve a comprehensive plan every 10 years. Fremont approved a comprehensive plan in 2012, and then an updated and new comprehensive plan was OK’d by city leaders in late 2022.

During the Saturday, Jan. 14, retreat, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he felt the meeting went great, noting that the format featured groups of council members and city staff and department heads who circulated through a series of tables on various aspects of the comprehensive plan.

“Over the last two years, we did a new comprehensive plan. We’re required to do one every 10 years. We did over 30 meetings, a steering committee, we had public meetings for input. That was approved in (late 2022) by the council,” Spellerberg explained. “What we wanted to do (on Jan. 14) was a city council retreat. I wanted to get all the council members together. We have two new council members this year, and our department heads. We went over the objectives of our comprehensive plan, we briefly discussed those, but more importantly we talked about what our mission in the city is going to be, our vision statement and our core values.”

The comprehensive plan approved in 2022 is broken down into several over-arching areas of focus, including: goals and objectives; implementation; funding; and amendments to the plan processes.

The goals and objectives city leaders are honed in on are: balanced and sustainable growth; high-quality public services; welcoming and inclusive community; affordable and attainable high-quality housing for all; revitalize downtown; support and expand employment opportunities; safe, reliable roadway network; safe and connected multi-modal options; and access to parks and trails.

“We were in groups of council members and department heads, and basically brainstormed our mission, our vision and our core values. We got a lot of good feedback from the council,” he added. “We want to come up with a mission statement for the city. It was a good opportunity for all the council and all the staff to have a good productive discussion. I thought it was a great day … it exceeded my expectations. We have the plan, now we have to implement the plan.”

Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam was at the meeting, and said the event was helpful as the city moves into the future in getting all information available and coordinating between officials.

“That is a land-use document, and what we are working on is to develop a strategic plan for the overall operations of the city. (The plan) was background material. It is, ‘Hey, we just developed a comprehensive plan,’ and this is the vision and objectives that have been spelled out in that plan. And, as a city, how are we going to accommodate this (plan). ... What specifically do we want our vision to be guiding us in the future?’”

Dam said she was among the entire roster of city department heads at the retreat as well as Spellerberg and the seven current council members. The city council has only seven of the regular eight members due to the sudden resignation in late December of former Ward 1 member Vern Gibson.

Newly elected Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren said in an email to the Tribune he thought the retreat was a, “well-organized and conducted event,” and, “something that we should do regularly.”

“The interesting contrast was the discussion among tables compared to the comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is about buildings and growth and streets and structures and the physical nature of the city. In the past that is largely what we have used to measure what we have called progress,” Von Behren wrote. “But as we discussed what we should be doing as a city, every table I visited was focused primarily on what we need to be doing for the people of Fremont. That was a consistent message with both staff and council members.

Von Behren, who took office in late 2022 after winning the election to replace now-retired former council member Mark Legband, said he has high hopes for the new comprehensive plan and its implementation and impact on residents.

“What I am hoping is that this marks a turn in our growth philosophy. In the past, we have grown the city physically and added businesses, but no one has seriously evaluated the impact on our people,” he added. “If we will begin to think and act in terms of benefit to Fremont’s people, we can do both.”

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis said the retreat overall was a good event with a lot of information, but in some ways was a bit disappointing from his perspective, noting that the focus seemed more “philosophical” rather than discussion of actual action plans.

“There wasn’t a lot of talking about what we are going to do, it was more philosophical talk. It was not ‘nuts and bolts,’ it was more like ‘What Fremont wants to be’ discussion,” Ellis said. “It was better than our previous events, though. Any time you can get the council out of the chambers and together with city staff is good.”

Ellis said his goals as a council member include strong advocacy for downtown Fremont revitalization and development, and he wants to see more interest in that issue in future comprehensive plan events.

“I’ve been a strong pusher of the downtown portion of our plan originally passed in 2012,” he added. “Until we start accomplishing things, this is going to be just another plan. I’m a little skeptical. We had a great 2012 (comprehensive plan), but it just sat on the shelf.”