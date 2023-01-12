Fremont council accepts Gibson resignation in short meeting

The Fremont City Council hosted a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officially accepting former council member Vern Gibson’s resignation as well as attending to a few other items of city business.

Gibson resignation acceptedIn a unanimous 7-0 vote, the council accepted the resignation of Ward 1 Council Member Vern Gibson. The local community figure who has served in a wide range of charitable and military veteran roles in Dodge County for several decades announced he was stepping down from his seat due to medical concerns and future knee surgery.

“I am getting new knees, and other issues. I did not feel it was fair for me to continue on and represent the people. I would have had to give it up in March anyway because we are moving (out of the city),” Gibson said in a Dec. 27 interview after he told the council of his departure.

Gibson was in his only term in office, having won election in November 2020. His replacement will serve the final two years left in the term.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg is leading the effort to find applicants to be appointed to fill Gibson’s seat for the final two years of his term. He detailed plans for the process in a letter to the entire council in December, which were reiterated during the Jan. 10 meeting.

“The issue of filling the vacancy shall then be placed on the agenda at the next regular meeting on Jan. 31, and at that time, I will submit the name of a qualified, registered voter in Ward 1 to fill the vacancy for the balance of the unexpired term. If the majority of the City Council votes in favor of the nominee, the vacancy shall be filled,” Spellerberg wrote in a note to council members.

To be considered to fill the seat, applicants must be a registered voter who resides in Ward 1; the person must submit a letter of intent and resume in person to the Fremont City Clerk at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“As Mayor, I plan to do my due diligence and bring forward a qualified nominee to fill the remainder of Councilman Gibson’s term,” Spellerberg told meeting attendees in December.

Johnson Road speed limit hike officially OK’d

A proposed speed limit increase of 5 miles per hour (mph) was on a portion of Johnson Road was officially approved by the council Tuesday night after a second and third reading of the ordinance.

The change raises the current 30 mph limit on Johnson Road from East Military Avenue to 16th Street to 35 mph.

In a presentation on Dec. 27, interim Public Works Director Justin Zetterman said the city’s traffic committee — a four person body — recommended the raising of the speed limit.

“The found for the most part, people are driving 35 mph on that road,” he said in December.

On Tuesday, Zetterman told the council he had “cleaned up” the proposal since the December meeting after some of the wording in it and processes were criticized by former council member Brad Yerger.

“It should now be fairly clear what the speed limit is,” Zetterman said of his slight alterations.

Ganem questions public records requests process, costs

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem quizzed City Attorney Travis Jacott about the city’s public records request process and costs, noting that she had seen fluctuating and eyebrow raising costs associated with legal fees for reviewing city documents requested by the public and others.

Ganem specifically asked whether or not some lesser tier documents which had no obvious non-public information could be reviewed by city staff, not lawyers, hence possibly reducing the costs to the city.

Jacott told Ganem that all requests are vetted by city legal advisers, who work up to four hours before their time after the initial four hours is then billed to whomever made the public records request. He also said that it is not possible to not review documents, as they need to be vetted for possible redaction before being given to requesters.

Ganem also wanted to know if the identity and details of public records requests themselves could be requested and then made public, to which Jacott told her yes that was allowable.