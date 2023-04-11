The Fremont City Council has a light meeting on tap Tuesday, night, April 11, with only two public hearings and five new business action items on the agenda.

The eight-person city council meets at 7 p.m. in the second flood council chambers, inside the Fremont Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are open to the public, and also live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Two items of heightened interest are slated for the new business portion of the meeting: a potential vote to join a coalition of regional fire departments in a new funding effort; and a possible approval of an application seeking federal funds for a lengthy walking and bicycling path that could traverse the city.

According to a city staff report, the Dodge County Mutual Aid Association is, “in the process of creating a Mutual Finance Organization (MFO) called the Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization.”

“At the March 14 City Council meeting, the City Council approved allocation of the 0.04 cent levy per $100 of valuation of the general property tax request. At the March 22nd Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization meeting held at the Hooper Fire Department, it was reported back that all the members governing boards have also approved the 0.04 cent levy,” city staff stated in the report to the council. “The next step is approving and having the mayor sign the interlocal agreement. The MFO is created with an interlocal agreement with a duration of three years. Each member of the MFO would agree to levy the same agreed-upon property tax for one of the three years. Members are required to levy no more than the agreed upon property tax for the three years.”

The proposed member departments of the Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization include: the Village of Dodge; the City of Fremont; the City of Scribner; the Village of Snyder; the Dodge Rural Fire District; the Fremont Rural Fire District; the Hooper Rural Fire District; the Nickerson Rural Fire District; the North Bend Rural Fire District; the Scribner Rural Fire District; the Snyder Rural Fire District; the Uehling Rural Fire District; and the Winslow Rural Fire District.

The proposed walking and bicycling path is being spearheaded by the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation. The city is proposing applying for a federal grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program that provides funds for projects that, “encompasses a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects among other projects.”

“The City of Fremont, in partnership with the non-profit FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation, constitutes an eligible sponsorship under TAP. The FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation has applied for non-profit status with the IRS and is awaiting final designation,” city officials detailed in a staff report. “The City of Fremont requests permission to apply for assistance from the Transportation Alternatives Program for the implementation of a non-motorized walking/bicycling, paved trail from Somers to Highway 275. The project estimate is $1.9 million. The grant requires a 20% match. The Director of Public Works, Justin Zetterman, will build the match ($380,000) into the 2024-2025 Public Works budget. The FEVR Rail to Trail project has been identified as a Long-Range Transportation Plan priority project within Fremont. This proposed project reflects the City’s values of quality of life and teamwork.”

There are also two public hearings scheduled for the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting: one for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Fremont, Farmland and Railroad Levee; and a second seeking the approval of an application for a Class C Liquor License for Gesell Enterprises, LLC dba Five.0.Five Brewing Company, at 349 N. Main St.