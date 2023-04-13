The Fremont City Council on Tuesday, April 11, unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with 12 other Dodge County fire departments to help generate state funding for fire services across the county.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt explained the item to the city council during its March 14 meeting. On Tuesday, April 11, the issue was quickly approved with little discussion.

The 13 fire departments involved in the mutual finance organization will now apply for state funding, applications for which are due in September.

In mid-March, Bernt told the council members that in August 2021, representatives from all the various fire departments in Dodge County had met to discuss possible ways to seek more fire funding from the State of Nebraska. Those discussions led to the idea of the creating a mutual finance organization.

“There were a lot of questions brought up. There are about 40 MFOs in the state now. There are state statutes that tell you how to create an MFO and who can be a part of it. We have been working on this for about a year and a half,” Bernt said in March. “Just recently in the last two months, we’ve had formal meetings. It was agreed to start appointing members to the board of directors. At the February meeting, all the members were there, and we agreed upon a levy.”

Bernt said the three-year agreement has to include a county-wide levy.

“We have a 4 cents levy. What we are doing is allocating 4 cents from our current taxes,” Bernt explained. “We are not adding 4 cents. So, out of our big pot of property tax (funds) we are allocating 4 cents. We are not adding 4 cents (in taxes).”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was appointed to be on the MFO board during the mid-March meeting.

The mutual finance organization, Bernt said in mid-March, allows the fire departments in the MFO to apply for state grants and funds. For the Fremont Fire Department, that could mean as much as $120,000 per year in state funding.

“By forming an MFO, (other departments) get $10,000 a year right off the bat,” Bernt said on March 14, explaining how the organization would help neighboring districts. “Each MFO can receive up to $300,000 annually, it would be divvied up among all the fire departments in the MFO.”

At the March 14 meeting, City Administrator Jody Sanders said the MFO entity will be especially helpful to smaller, rural fire departments and that those small departments could not have made an MFO without the City of Fremont’s participation.

“It won’t have much of an impact on the city in the overall budget,” Sanders said. “But it means a great deal for many of these rural fire districts in Dodge County.”

According to a city staff report for the April 11 meeting, the Dodge County Mutual Aid Association is, “in the process of creating a Mutual Finance Organization (MFO) called the Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization.”

“At the March 14 City Council meeting, the City Council approved allocation of the 0.04 cent levy per $100 of valuation of the general property tax request. At the March 22nd Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization meeting held at the Hooper Fire Department, it was reported back that all the members governing boards have also approved the 0.04 cent levy,” city staff stated in the report to the council. “The next step is approving and having the mayor sign the interlocal agreement. The MFO is created with an interlocal agreement with a duration of three years. Each member of the MFO would agree to levy the same agreed-upon property tax for one of the three years. Members are required to levy no more than the agreed upon property tax for the three years.”

The proposed member departments of the Dodge County Fire Protection Mutual Finance Organization include: the Village of Dodge; the City of Fremont; the City of Scribner; the Village of Snyder; the Dodge Rural Fire District; the Fremont Rural Fire District; the Hooper Rural Fire District; the Nickerson Rural Fire District; the North Bend Rural Fire District; the Scribner Rural Fire District; the Snyder Rural Fire District; the Uehling Rural Fire District; and the Winslow Rural Fire District.