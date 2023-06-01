Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen has admitted to violating the city’s municipal code by playing the gambling game Keno in the city.

Under the city’s municipal code, elected officials and their spouses are banned from playing Keno.

Big Red Keno — also known as Keno — is a bingo-like gambling game that is sanctioned by the State of Nebraska. The live gambling game is trademarked to Omaha-based firm EHPV Lottery Services LLC.

Cities across the state can license locations within their municipal boundaries to host Keno gambling. A portion of the proceeds of which are recirculated back to communities and used for a variety of projects, including funding parks, programs, improvements and other community betterment needs.

The Tribune was contacted on Wednesday, May 31, by a Fremont resident — who has been granted anonymity — who claimed Jensen had been illegally playing Keno in violation of the city’s municipal code.

The resident provided the Tribune with seven different videos of Jensen playing Keno on May 12, May 16 and May 18 of this year. In an email, the resident said he and other residents had witnessed Jensen playing Keno for a long period of time and were shocked by the reported activities.

The source said the group of residents then decided to videotape Jensen playing Keno at a local restaurant — Big Red Keno on Laverna Street in Fremont — where the source claims Jensen visits “every day” from about 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In the city’s municipal code, the prohibition on elected officials such as the city council and the mayor playing or being involved in “Keno” is detailed. In addition to elected officials, their spouses are also barred from playing the game. The prohibition includes the time an official holds office as well as banning them from playing for one year after leaving office.

In Fremont Municipal Code Sec. 2-207 states in part, “The Mayor and members of the City Council and their spouses shall, neither directly or indirectly, during their terms of office and for one year thereafter own any interest in or be employed by, or in any manner receive, either directly or indirectly, compensation, remuneration, payments or other thing of value from the City’s appointed keno lottery contractor.”

Jensen admits to playing Keno ‘quite frequently’

The Tribune contacted Jensen via telephone, who admitted in an interview that he had been playing Keno for a long time, including at times when he was an elected council member. But, he said he has stopped playing the game recently after being told by an unnamed city official that elected officials are prohibited from playing Keno.

“I have been in contact with (city) legal (staff). I was advised at one point in time about not playing Keno because I had in the past. So, I had not (played Keno) for a while. I had looked through some statutes and things, and frankly, I thought (the ban) was more for if I was employed there or anything,” Jensen said. “Since that time, I have come to learn, it was bad on me, that, no, even playing is not legal.”

Big Red Keno assistant manager Destiny Yu said she knows Jensen and told the Tribune that the city council member is a frequent customer of the business. She declined to provide details of his gambling on Keno due to privacy rules at the business, she added.

Jensen also said he believes Keno is a “self-contained game” and claimed it is not possible to cheat while playing the game.

“This is a self-contained game. This is nothing where anybody can manipulate it any way, shape or form,” Jensen added. “I’ve been instructed, even in that case, I should not play. Of course, I won’t (play) anymore.”

Jensen then admitted that his playing of Keno has been public and well-known and he was not trying to “hide it.”

“This is not something I was trying to hide from anybody. I go to Big Red Keno quite frequently. I like the food. I have my granddaughter … her mother works there. I have several friends that go there,” he explained. “I go there quite frequently, to be honest, just because I enjoy the people and, I guess, Keno is the deal. But it will not be played anymore.”

Jensen stressed a second time in the interview that his playing of Keno was not secret.

“This is not something I was trying to hide,” he said. “There are so many satellite locations. I mean, if this was something I was trying to keep off the radar, you can pick up to-go tickets, there are satellites all over town.”

When asked if videos provided by the anonymous resident depicted him winning cash from Keno, Jensen said he would like to watch the videos.

“If they have videos of me winning $1,000, well then fine, they have video of it,” Jensen said. “I’ll have no response without seeing the video.”

The Tribune offered to allow Jensen to watch all seven videos during a meeting with the newspaper’s staff on Thursday afternoon, June 1, however in an email, Jensen said he did not need to watch the videos.

Jensen did request that screenshots from the videos as well as dates and times the videos were filmed, be provided to him.

On Thursday, the Tribune sent a series photographs pulled from the videos to Jensen as well as to City Attorney Travis Jacott, City Administrator Jody Sanders and Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

When asked which city official told him to stop playing Keno, Jensen declined to identify the person, but clarified he did not speak to anyone involved with the city’s legal counsel.

“I did not specifically discuss it with the attorneys, I did discuss it with others (at the city),” Jensen added. “After looking through the ordinance, it is a violation of the ordinance. I understand that now. I didn’t at the time.”

The Tribune sent at least three emails to Sanders, Jacott and Spellerberg seeking comment on the allegations, as well as asking for clarification on the process that may occur if a city council person or the mayor violates the municipal code. Those emails were not responded to.

Stephen Twohig, an attorney on retainer for the City of Fremont who deals with violations of city ordinances or the municipal code — notably animal control incidents — said he had no comment on Jensen playing Keno.

“I don’t have any personal knowledge of any of this, the allegations or anything of that nature. I don’t have any investigative reports that have been given to my office for the purposes of prosecution,” Twohig said.

If a person is found guilty of violations of the city municipal code, Twohig said in many instances the offense is at most a misdemeanor charge and almost always potentially dealt with via a monetary fine. Elected city officials can be removed from office for alleged misconduct via a process detailed in the city municipal code which is similar to a non-court trial.