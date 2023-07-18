Although the number of vendors at the 35th annual John C. Fremont Days still has yet to reach the level and number of vendors on hand before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nearly 70 on hand this weekend had fun, sold many products and enjoyed Fremont’s signature festival event.

Kelly Skelton, owner of Perfectly Imperfect Prints, was busy selling logo-imprinted drink tumblers, mugs, T-shirts and other printed products she had made.

“This is my first (John C. Fremont Days). It has been going well,” Skelton said on Saturday. “My inventory has been dwindling. It has been a good couple of days.”

Formerly a registered nurse, Skelton said she quit that profession to start her own business doing printed products.

“(The festival) has been good,” she added.

A couple of stands away from Skelton’s tent was Tony “Salsa” Mongello, an Omaha vendor who owns Hot Mess Brands salsa mix company.

Mongello sells pre-made spice mixes which customers can add to canned tomatoes to make their own salse, “in less than a minute.” This was his second year at John C. Fremont Days.

Two customers were sampling the assorted salsas at Mongello’s booth, both expressing their enjoyment of the products.

“I like it,” said Travis Jurgen as he gobbled some chips and salsa. “It is awesome.”

Bekki Leibert was also busy sampling the Hot Mess selections, and said the green Hatch chili was one of her favorites.

“You can taste the spice. It isn’t processed,” Leibert said. “It tastes like it is fresh from the garden.”

Some vendors booths were manned by multiple employees and owners of assorted businesses, like the trio of Omaha residents who co-own Handmade Keepsake Boxes.

Lydia Metzler, Kathy Bachman and Jess Riley were all on hand in their tent, selling a range of wooden products, including — as the business name suggests — keepsake boxes, but also puzzles and wooden artwork like an American Flag.

The trio has sold their products at John C. Fremont Days before, and 2023 was their seventh consecutive appearance at the festival.

“It has been good with all the crafts,” Lydia Metzler said. “We’re having fun seeing new people and seeing the excitement on the kid’s faces.”

Connie Brooks, a caricature artist from Omaha, was busy all three days of the festival drawing kids, families and others in her booth in John C. Fremont Park.

Brooks said she began to draw caricatures when she was living in Southern California and had a booth at DisneyLand. After relocating to Omaha for her job in the railroad industry, she’s been doing drawings at the John C. Fremont Days for several decades — starting in 1996.

“I enjoy doing (cariactures), and I like the fact that people like them. It is a good memento,” Brooks said. “(The festival) has a lot of crafts and people enjoy it.”