The Fremont High School Class of 1973 will hold its 45th reunion on Aug. 17-18.
On Aug. 17 the class will meet from 5-10 p.m. at the Group Lodge at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Irv's sandwiches will be provided as well as a cash bar. The cost is $15 per person for Friday night.
On Aug. 18 the class will meet at Fremont Golf Club. Cocktail hour is from 6-7 p.m., buffet at 7 p.m. as well as a cash bar. The cost is $30 per person for Saturday night.
Look for additional info on Facebook (www.facebok.com/fremont1973) or website (www.fremontne73hsreunion.org). For more information, contact Cheryl (Burns) Ferguson (gotra@msn.com, 402-720-2730).