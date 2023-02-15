Parking at Fremont High School is about to become more challenging, as an estimated 50 to 100 parking spaces at the high school will be closed beginning Friday, Feb. 17, due to the start of a construction project.

Fremont High School Principal Myron Sikora addressed the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education on Monday, Feb. 13, updating the board members on the reduction of parking spaces and his efforts to inform staff, teachers, students and parents of the issue.

Sikora said once he was made aware of the needs of construction officials to close off the parking spaces for work on the new Career and Technical Education Center, he immediately went into action to spread the news, including making a video he shared with all stakeholders.

“We are losing 50 to 100 parking spots at the high school starting Friday, Feb. 17. I made a video, and shared that with (students, staff),” Sikora explained, adding that plans for altered fire escape routes are also being worked out quickly due to changed access patterns on the high school grounds.

In his video Sikora said, fenced off areas will be closed to motor vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

“It is going to affect some spaces in our north and northeast parking lots. It affects both students and teachers. It is the start of construction for our brand new CTE addition which will open at the start of the 2024-25 school year,” Sikora explained. “On the north side of the tennis courts, all of the parking spaces along the fence will be within (the construction zone). There will be some changing (of parking space lines) and that will go all the way to almost the middle driveway by the middle gym. All of the parking along the north end of the east gym will be cut off and the CTE additional will essentially be built on top of that.”

Hope Pierce, communications specialist and spokesperson for the Fremont Public Schools, said Hausmann Construction will be the builder and this project is part of the district’s bond projects package. Pierce also said the students, staff and teachers have been fully informed and briefed on any changes to fire escape routes.

The new Career and Tech Education center at Fremont High School will have an automobile repair and technical lab; a CAD and CAM computer lab; a welding and fabrication lab; a robotics and health services laboratory; and a housing construction lab where students will practice building actual homes.

“The big piece of the high school is the career education center. The CTE center, when we look at it, is a design we kind of beg, borrowed and stole from the best (schools) that we saw out there. This auto lab is going to look just like the bays out at Sid Dillon or Diers. The welding and metal fabrication lab, we copied from the Metro South (design),” FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard explained in December interview. “This is a unique space (the construction lab). That is actually a 1,200 square foot house. We are going to build houses in there. It is through a program Builders of the Future in Omaha.”