Keene Memorial Library’s compliance with the Child Internet Protection Act (CIPA) has been a point of contention in recent months after former city council member Brad Yerger and several parental rights activists have claimed the library did not meet the requirements of the federal law.

Yerger has spoken about the CIPA compliance during several city council meetings since January, alleging that no proof that the city library complies with the law is on record. Yerger stated on several occasions he had made public records requests for CIPA documents, and had been told by city legal counsel that no documents about CIPA existed.

On Monday, July 17, Linda McClain — president of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board — told board members, library staff and attendees of the board’s monthly meeting that while the city library has met the conditions of CIPA for years, an officially-required affidavit attesting to compliance had not been submitted to federal authorities.

“We are presenting a new annual report with the (CIPA) certification, which will be signed by myself stating that by approving the library report, the library board certifies compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act as amended from time to time. That is required to be notarized,” McClain said. “We don’t make public what all our controls are, so that we don’t get hacked. But we received information from our IT department, that we do in fact meet these requirements for firewall and not allowing access to certain sites.”

The library board approved the letter, which will be signed by McClain, notarized and submitted to federal authorities. McClain said because the city library does not get federal funds, officials mistakenly thought that a letter did not need to be submitted attesting to compliance.

Schools and libraries subject to CIPA are required to adopt and implement an internet safety policy addressing:

- Access by minors to inappropriate matter on the internet;

- The safety and security of minors when using electronic mail, chat rooms and other forms of direct electronic communications;

- Unauthorized access, including so-called “hacking,” and other unlawful activities by minors online;

- Unauthorized disclosure, use, and dissemination of personal information regarding minors; and

- Measures restricting minors’ access to materials harmful to them.

- Schools and libraries must certify they are in compliance with CIPA before they can receive E-rate funding.

During Monday’s library board meeting, Keene Library Director Laura England-Biggs told attendees and the library advisory board that despite the affidavit letter not being submitted, the library meets, and has met for years, the requirements of CIPA.

“We have utilized a firewall, and the firewall has filters in place,” England-Biggs said.

Yerger said he appreciated the news of the letter and compliance, but also had other questions about past compliance.

“I guess I would ask for further discussion and clarity as to whether or not these filters and tools, IT and programming is something relatively new, or it is something that would have been in place and used in 2021 and 2022?” he asked. “In those time frames, the city was asked to produce those filtering tools or the criteria used, and the response was: nothing exists.”

City Administrator Jody Sanders told Yerger that the city has long had in place stringent internet blocking and filtering software which blocks inappropriate websites and content. That filtering and restriction policy was also in place at Keene library, she added.

“That’s been in place for, I think, most of the time I’ve been (a city employee),” Sanders explained.

Yerger has pressed issue for months

Yerger lodged his most vigorous complaints about the issue during a March 28 city council meeting, which was the third time since January that he had alleged that the library did not comply with CIPA requirements.

During the March 28 meeting, England-Biggs responded to Yerger’s allegations, stating that the library did meet the requirements for CIPA certification, but noting she had never filed the required two-page checklist document attesting to compliance.

In that March meeting, Yerger said the city’s Municipal Code mandated the Keene library comply with CIPA.

“(Local parents) have pleaded for the library board and this council to protect children. Does the library board need to properly understand state and federal law? Our library is required to certify with CIPA,” Yerger stated in March. “You are all accountable.”

As the debate continued that night, City Council President Mark Jensen — who has been an adamant defender of keeping the controversial books in the library — asked England-Biggs if the library is CIPA compliant.

England-Biggs said, “absolutely,” before admitting there was no paperwork to prove the certification.

According to a lengthy description of the law on the Federal Communications Commission website, CIPA, “was enacted by Congress in 2000 to address concerns about children’s access to obscene or harmful content over the Internet.”

Compliance with the federal law came into question in Fremont in early 2023 as numerous local parental rights activists have sought to have sexual education and LGBTQ-themed books removed from the city library.

The activists — led by local business owner and grandmother Sandra Murray — have not only targeted hard-copy books and material, but also content available online via the library’s local app, “Libby,” as well as the State of Nebraska online content site, “Overdrive.”

Yerger, Murray and others had questioned that if the library was complying with CIPA, how could content they believe is “pornography,” be available to minors. Library officials have stated that the content being contested by Murray and others is not “pornography,” which England-Biggs has stated several times since January is not allowed in the city library.

McClain said after Yerger’s repeated complaints about the issue, she revisited the CIPA regulations and requirements with the city’s attorneys. After research, she said it was determined a letter was needed.

“I did request legal opinion on this item. We did subsequently agree that in the city (municipal) code it doesn’t really specify whether or not CIPA funds are received by the city, rather it states that we will adhere to the standards of the CIPA regardless,” McClain said. “With that being said, we are presenting a new annual report with the certification. I realize it is a little bit unusual that we’d be bringing this annual report back again. But I believe this is the proper way to be managed so we are in full compliance.”

The amended annual report with the certification attesting CIPA compliance will now go to the Fremont City Council for re-approval at a future date, McClain noted.