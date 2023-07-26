A sewer line repair project that has closed Lincoln Avenue from 16th Street to 22nd Street for the past several weeks is almost completed, and the highly-traveled route should be open by Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, city of Fremont officials said.

Justin Zetterman, Fremont’s director of public works, said barring any unusual weather delays or other unforeseen hindrances, the segment of Lincoln Avenue will be open for traffic in the weeks before school restarts.

“What they are working on is a sewers project … They are replacing sewer mains from basically 22nd Street to 16th Street. It is supposed to be done with the pipe work by the end of this week and hopefully fully open by mid-next week, as quickly as the concrete can set,” Zetterman said. “Later this summer or fall, we’ll be milling (Lincoln Avenue) and re-asphalting the street. Right now, it is sewer work. They are thinking mid-September (for that).”

Although there are many “road closed” signs placed along the construction zone on Lincoln Avenue, Zetterman said local residents or others who might work in the area can drive on the street for local purposes.

During the milling and re-asphalt project on Lincoln Avenue, Zetterman said there will not be full closures of the street as the nature of the work allows one lane to be open.

In regard to other local traffic projects, Zetterman said the months-long repair project of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge is “going well.” The closure of the viaduct, which acts as a bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, is expected to be finished by the end of November.

“On the south section, they are working to replace bad sections of concrete. On the north side, they are building the new pier for the bridge to sit on,” he explained. “It is still going along as planned. (A November finish) is still the plan. As long as weather holds up, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

City seeks to add to

Public Works staffZetterman said the city has recently published an ad seeking a new assistant director of public works.

The position has been empty, he noted, since he vacated the role when he was promoted to the official head director of public works.

“That was me. I was the assistant (director of public works),” Zetterman said. “So, (this opening) is replacing the position I was in. The job had previously been approved (by the city) and I was revising the job description.”

Whenever the new assistant director of public works is hired and begins work, the addition to the staff will be welcome, Zetterman added.

Currently, Zetterman is assisted by Civil Engineer Veronica Trujillo and two others in the department. Zetterman was appointed to be the head director of public works on March 28.

Zetterman has been with the city since fall of 2022 after leaving his former job at the City of Omaha. Prior to working for the City of Omaha, he worked at the City of Fremont as city engineer — being hired in January 2014.

Zetterman was formerly a project engineer with Olsson and Associates. He was also a project manager with E&A Consulting Group from 2001 to 2008, and at the time, was completing his master’s degree in civil engineering/transportation planning and community and regional planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and associate’s degree in drafting technology.

During recent meetings of the Fremont City Council, several council members had asked Zetterman if more staff in the department would help traffic projects get realized and completed faster, to which Zetterman had said yes, additional help would speed up construction planning and project timelines.

“The job had previously been approved. I was trying to fit in some time to clean up the (job) descriptions. There was a lot of overlap in positions, so we wanted to make sure the (job advertisement) was cleaned up and up to date,” he added. “We hope to find a good person.”