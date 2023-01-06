Fremont man gets 10-year prison term for child porn

A 24-year-old Fremont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography and exploitation charges, officials from the federal Department of Justice announced on Jan. 4.

Jorgen Johannssen, 24, of Fremont was sentenced on Jan. 4 by U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher. Following his 10-year federal prison term, Johannssen was ordered to register as a sex offender and be under law enforcement supervision for an additional 10 years, officials stated.

A former student at Fremont High School, Johannssen was involved in the school’s automotive technology program and had been recognized for perfect attendance in 2016. In 2017, Johannssen won third place in the diesel equipment technology category of the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Grand Island.

Johannssen entered into a plea arrangement with prosecutors and was found guilty of distributing child pornography on Sept. 28, 2022, following a several year investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was part of a wide-ranging effort to catch child pornography suspects called “Project Safe Childhood,” which officials said began in 2006. The project combines the forces of federal, state and local law enforcement officials on several levels to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute suspects involved in child pornography, sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Tanya Roman, a public information officer and spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, said Johannssen was arrested on June 24, 2021, following a nearly four-year investigation.

“The investigation took a while. (Johannssen) was essentially getting images that were produced by others and then uploading them — or distributing — onto websites,” Roman explained. “Although this is not production, distribution is a big problem. These individuals are continually victimized. Even if the criminal who originally produced the images is caught and stopped, the pictures stay there forever. You simply cannot find all of the images and remove them.”

According to the press release, Johannssen was first served a search warrant in August 2017 at his Fremont residence, during which investigators allegedly discovered more than 20,000 images of child pornography. Nearly four years later, in March 2021, another search warrant was executed at Johannssen’s Fremont residence, during which law enforcement officials reportedly found 290 child pornography videos and an additional 400 photographs.

A total of 15 victims were able to be identified, and Johannssen was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to those victims, officials added.

Department of Homeland Security Investigations Victim Advocate Specialist Kelli Hatzenbuehler said suspected criminals who engage in any form of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children cause immense harm for years to their victims that can often be recurring.

“These types of crimes are very impactful to not only the victims, but also their families,” Hatzenbuehler said. “As soon as we know there has been a victim we’ve identified, we provide immediate help and services, referring them to therapeutic services or hospitals locally or where they reside.”

According to Hatzenbuehler, in this particular case, there were no local victims in Fremont or Dodge County.

Hatzenbuehler said parents must work diligently with their children to educate them about the dangers of the internet, notably from video game chat rooms, other online chat rooms, social media sites, the “dark web” and apps as well as contact via other web-based means with strangers. She said the messaging app, “Kik” is especially dangerous.

“We know that parental education is very crucial. The internet is a wonderful place that gives us access to the world, but it also gives the world access to our kids,” she explained.

Locating victims of child pornography or sexual exploitation is not easy, Hatzenbuehler added, explaining that law enforcement officials work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which has a database of illegal images associated to victims.

Catching the criminals involves many tools, including tips from the public, as well as leads from internet companies and firms who may suspect child pornography has been uploaded or viewed on their sites, she added.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children … they have created databases with images used before (by suspects). They have a digital footprint that they can use to identify victims,” Hatzenbuehler said. “There are also times when social media companies, streaming services or websites will contact law enforcement officials.”

Tipsters who want to report suspicious or criminal activity can contact the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tip Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week by: calling 866-347-2423 from the United States and Canada; calling 802-872-6199 from any country in the world; translation services are available for tipsters who speak foreign languages.

Those with information can also report suspicious activity by completing the online Tip Form at ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.

Hatzenbuehler also said parents can visit the website, iGuardians, at ice.gov/topics/iguardians, for more details on how to protect and educate children to the dangers of the internet and sexual predators.