The former chief of police in the tiny town of Oakland, about 40 miles north of Fremont, has plead guilty to the charge of misuse of public funds, federal officials announced in a press release late Friday afternoon, April 14.

According to a press release, Terry A. Poland, 33, who is a resident of Fremont, plead guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson to one charge of misuse of public funds. Poland, the release stated, also agreed to surrender his law enforcement license and certification and to never work as a law enforcement officer again.

Poland is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25. He could be ordered to repay the funds he plead guilty to misusing and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The guilty plea stemmed from allegations that between February 2020 to January 2021, Poland reportedly misused public funds from the City of Oakland for personal purchases.

“Poland purchased about 27 gift cards in four transactions from a sporting goods store operating in Nebraska, using the charge account that the City of Oakland had at the store. The total value of the gift cards that Poland acquired with Oakland’s funds was $14,631,” federal officials stated in the press release. “Poland used the gift cards to acquire items for the use of himself and family members. Poland purchased among other things women’s and children’s clothing, an ice fishing house, an auger, fishing equipment and a basketball backboard. Poland acquired the basketball backboard on or about March 22, 2020, in the amount of $949.99. Poland made most purchases using the gift cards at store locations in Nebraska but made at least one purchase online.”

According to the press release, the alleged misuse of funds was discovered by an outside auditor who had questioned the acquisition of the gift cards.

“At the request of the outside auditor, the Oakland City Clerk requested additional receipts from Poland. Poland stated that all the gift cards were used to purchase ammunition for the Oakland Police Department and provided to the City Clerk five purported receipts, each captioned ‘Purchase Statement,’” federal officials stated in the press release. “Each purchase statement was purportedly from the store and reflected the purchase of ammunition on a particular date during August 2020 to January 2021. The Purchase Statements that Poland provided to the City Clerk were phony. They were not issued by the store, and the transactions, item numbers and item descriptions did not match the store’s records.”

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into Poland.