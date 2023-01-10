 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man to be deported in fake document case

Local News

A 42-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to time served and ordered to be deported from the United States after he was found guilty of conspiracy to produce and transfer fraudulent documents, federal officials stated in a press release.

Martin Alonzo Castro, 42, of Fremont was sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., to time served – Castro had been jailed since April 14, 2021 – and to also be deported from the country. According to a press release from the federal Department of Justice, Castro will soon be deported by immigration officials.

Castro was first investigated in the spring of 2020 after, officials stated, an identity theft probe into the use of dead people’s social security numbers. The case involved Castro and three other suspects – Tomas De La Cruz-Perez, of Nebraska; Luis Alberto Castro-Santos, of Pomona, Calif.; and Estuardo Ruiz-Orozco, of Wakefield, Nebraska.

The four men were accused of operating a network between California and Nebraska of producing and selling fraudulent and fake identity documents, including social security numbers and cards, driver’s licenses and lawful, permanent resident identity cards. The documents were alleged to have been produced in California and then sent via U.S. mail service to Nebraska where they were sold or distributed, officials added.

Law enforcement officials from various agencies conducted the case, including: Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service, the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

