The Fremont City Council heard, but did not act on yet, a series of recommendations for traffic signal improvements for the 23rd Street corridor during the Tuesday, Aug. 29, council meeting.

The recommendations were delivered by the city’s Public Works director, Justin Zetterman, who detailed the results of a seven-month study of the traffic light signals, vehicle counts and flows as well as other aspects of nine different intersections on 23rd Street from Somers Avenue west of Broad Street to Diers Parkway near U.S. Highway 275 to the east.

Zetterman said the consulting firm that conducted the study, JEO Consulting Group, had made recommendations that the city could just not do — time-wise or financially — hence he, his staff and JEO officials had settled on a five-year plan done in increments to fix the most pressing areas of concern on the highly traveled roadway.

“As you may recall, this project started out as looking at what are the needs of the 23rd Street corridor. How can we improve these traffic signals, how can we improve traffic flow and do it over a five-year period at nine different locations. This started out with (JEO) inventorying everything we had. Maybe this is a theme, but they found the equipment is outdated,” he explained. “Most of that was put in by the state when it was State Highway 30, and that was built in the 1980s. We’ve gone through multiple generations of (traffic) equipment generations. It is just beyond its lifespan.

“(JEO) came up with recommendations on what we could do. We met with multiple suppliers, (seeking) what we could get to solve the problems. There were three recommendations, and one was complete replacement. That is just fiscally impossible for us. We would need to spend $4 to $4.5 million over the entire corridor,” Zetterman added. “The recommendation they have, and what I put forth in the budget, is about $1 million more than we planned. I am proposing to do that over five years.”

Zetterman said the recommended five-year plan of repairs would cost the city a total of about $2.2 million over that time period. Under that plan, the most needed repairs and upgrades would be done in 2024 to the intersections of Bell Street at 23 Street as well as Luther Road and Clarkson Street intersections with 23rd Street.

“I am proposing to do that over five years. (JEO) proposed nine years, but dragging this out over nine to 10 years just doesn’t give the citizens the benefits on the corridor we want to see soon,” Zetterman said. “The recommendation in the current (2024-2025) budget has repairs to Bell (Street), Luther (Road) and Clarkson (Street).”

“Bell Street is our most busy intersection, with the most accidents occurring there. It is in rough shape. Luther (Road), we have the new school coming in there, so it is a priority getting that improved, and a left turn signal in place. Clarkson (Street) is another one that’s been difficult,” he noted. “If you were out there last week (on Aug. 22), you’d have found you could not get around because the signal just stopped functioning. When you can’t get equipment because it is outdated, that makes it hard.”

The other intersections in the study will be addressed for repairs, equipment replacement or upgrades in 2025 or later, Zetterman noted, and the city will also examine and inspect the traffic signal pole structures in event those need replaced or upgraded.

“The wind and the bouncing stretches the steel (on the poles) over time,” he explained. “Also in the budget, we will be looking to hire someone to do a study on all the (traffic signal) poles in the entire city. Obviously, we don’t want a traffic pole falling into traffic. We will be looking into that, and hopefully won’t find we have large amounts of work. It also does have a plan to start a traffic signal annual improvement plan, similar to the pavement rehab plans.”

On Nov. 29, 2022, the council unanimously approved awarding the contract to do the 2022 Traffic Signal Improvements Project to JEO Consulting Group, of Lincoln, for a total of $185,000 over four years.

At the time, Zetterman told the council that eight intersections would be examined, one in particular was of critical importance: the “five-point” intersection of Bell Street and 23rd Street, which also includes the unusual “fifth point” of North Yager Road, which is about 50 yards before the main light-signaled intersection.

Although the initial plans for the traffic signal study were for only eight intersections, the scope of the study was expanded to include a ninth intersection, the currently un-lighted intersection of 23rd Street and Deer Crossing.

That intersection was added at the urging of then-outgoing former Ward 4 Council Member Brad Yerger, who told council members in his last full meeting on the council that a new elementary school being built by the Fremont Public Schools at the intersection would in his opinion need a traffic light signal for safety.

On Aug. 29, in his report to the council, Zetterman said that still un-signaled intersection had not been recommended for a new traffic signal by experts from the JEO Consulting Group, and he noted a totally new traffic signal could cost the city $400,000 to $500,000.

The city council did not act on the traffic signal study in any manner other than to approve “receiving it” into the record. Many of the projects — notably the Bell Street, Luther Road and Clarkson Street intersections are included in the 2024-2025 fiscal years budget, which had its first reading approved by the council on Aug. 29.