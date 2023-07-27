Rachel “Rae” R. Tuff, 40, a prominent Fremont-area animal rights activist who also in 2021 unsuccessfully attempted to have a former city council member recalled, was arrested on July 25 on allegations related to illegally running an animal shelter operation or rescue and suspicion of theft of services.

According to court documents filed in Dodge County, an arrest warrant was issued for Tuff on July 24 by Dodge County Judge Thomas Klein, accusing Tuff of suspicion of theft of services, zero to $500, a Class II misdemeanor; and suspicion of violation of the Commercial Dog and Cat Operator Inspection Act, a Class I misdemeanor.

Among the allegations was a report from the Fremont Police Department, which stated that the Nebraska Department of Agriculture had revoked Tuff’s state animal rescue operation license in September 2022.

Tuff owns and operates Fremont Pets Alive as well as a sibling business, Grant’s Wishes Rescue, with assistance from her mother, Theresa Macrander.

Both women are heavily involved in a range of animal rescue issues and have each spoken at Fremont City Council meetings in recent months as a new city animal control ordinance has been debated.

In spring of 2021, Tuff led an failed effort to have former Fremont City Council Member Mark Legband recalled from office. One main reason Tuff cited in the unsuccessful effort was allegations she made that Legband acted too slowly in canceling the city’s contract for animal services with the Dodge County Humane Society.

Tuff was arrested by officials from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and briefly detained and processed at the Dodge County booking center on July 25, but she bonded out that day.

“She turned herself into the sheriff’s office,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel on July 26.

Attempts to contact Tuff for comment were unsuccessful.

In her arrest warrant, Klein stated that Tuff could not possess, “any cats, dogs or other animals.” Tuff has admitted in prior interviews of owning and housing numerous dogs, cats and other animals, such as lizards.

Martha Bang, president of the city’s official animal shelter—FurEver Home, Inc.—said she was unaware of Tuff’s arrest. Bang also said the FurEver Home did not receive any animals that may have been confiscated from Tuff after her arrest.

In a July email to the Tribune, Tuff made unsubstantiated allegations regarding the state Department of Agriculture “dog and cat program,” and said she was in the process of planning a protest of the agency in Lincoln with other animal rights activists.

Tuff’s arrest came after a several month investigation conducted by multiple officers with the Fremont Police Department, who had been contacted by a dog rescue company in California that had been reportedly working with Tuff on several dog rescues and adoption efforts.

In a lengthy police report filed with court officials, former-Fremont Police officer Kelli Brown described the investigation which eventually led to the arrest warrant being issued for Tuff. Brown no longer works at the FPD, having taken a job with the Bellevue Police Department.

Brown wrote in her report that on April 24, 2023, she received a complaint from California-based Giselle’s Legacy dog rescue that alleged the organization had been working with Tuff to assist in the re-homing, adoption, care of and housing of dogs they had in their possession.

“Giselle’s Rescue released several dogs to Rae Tuff, who came to California to collect the dogs in March 2023. The purpose of this transfer was for Rae Tuff to house the dogs at her rescue, and she would work with Giselle’s Legacy to place the dogs in permanent homes,” Brown wrote in her report. “(Giselle’s) Rescue representatives made it clear that Rae Tuff was not to place any dogs until Giselle’s Legacy agreed to the conditions inspected. Despite this, the (Giselle’s) Rescue learned that Rae Tuff began rehoming the dogs herself.”

One dog that the Giselle’s Legacy had reportedly given to Tuff to help adopt out to a new owner was Tibetan mastiff named, “Booney.” Brown wrote in her report that she was asked by officials with Giselle’s Legacy to take possession of the dog so they could have it returned. Brown wrote in the report that she attempted to take possession of “Booney,” but Tuff allegedly refused to hand the dog over.

“Rae Tuff grew upset and refused to allow this (taking the dog), and informed me to go and get a search warrant. I then gave Rae Tuff time to contact Giselle’s Legacy herself, for the purpose of arranging this transfer (of the dog) herself,” Brown said. “I later learned on May 26, 2023, this did not happen.”

Brown also wrote in the report that Tuff was alleged to have admitted to her that she reportedly accepted several dogs from Giselle’s Legacy, and that she has “rehomed several of those dogs to residents in California.” Tuff also allegedly admitted to having several other dogs in Nebraska, including “Booney,” as well as a second dog she’d apparently placed into a foster home.

In addition to the allegations in relation to Giselle’s Legacy dog rescue, Tuff and Macrander were accused of adopting in March 2023 a pit bull breed dog named, “Zola.” This dog, police alleged in the report, attacked another dog which led to a, “Potentially dangerous dog declaration.”

Both “Booney” and “Zola” were reportedly in possession and control of Tuff and Macrander as of June 23, Brown wrote in her report. Tuff was also accused of allegedly approaching a private citizen on that person’s private property and, “attempted to order him to hand over his dog to her.”

Tuff was reported to have told Fremont Police officer Andrew Dixson on May 25, 2023, that, “she is still running a dog rescue.”

Tuff is scheduled to be arraigned in Dodge County Court at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1.

During the past several years, Tuff has increasingly become involved in activism in Fremont, whether in regard to animal rights and local city politics.

As the city theorized, debated and eventually approved a new dangerous animal control ordinance in the early months of 2023, Tuff and Macrander both spoke to the city council about the proposal and shared their experiences and ideas.

On April 16, 2021, Tuff filed a petition to recall Legband with the Dodge County Election Commission office, claiming he was not fulfilling his mandated duties as a council member.

Legband vigorously denied all of Tuff’s claims, and was successful in fending off the recall and keeping his council seat. Legband was defended by numerous citizens who wrote letters to the editor that were published in the Tribune.

According to Dodge County records from 2021, the recall petition garnered 522 unofficial and non-verified signatures by the end of the 30-day period. The petition needed 574 signatures to trigger a special election.

Part of Tuff’s dispute with Legband at the time stemmed from her personal investigations of the contract dispute between the City of Fremont and the Dodge County Humane Society.

“As you already know, my passion is to fight for the animals in our community and that is where my journey began with city council,” Tuff told the Tribune in May 2021, alleging Legband had a role in delaying the contract termination.

The dispute between the city and the Dodge County Humane Society lasted for months, with the possibility of the contract being terminated announced in October 2021, and ended in early 2022.

The termination of the city’s animal sheltering services contract with the Dodge County Humane Society in early 2022 led to a lawsuit between the Dodge County Humane Society and the city that was resolved in July 2023 after the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the city acted within its authority and the contract termination was valid.