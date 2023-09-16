Fremont resident Sara Bauer, who works as an assistant city attorney for the city of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was appointed by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday as a county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District.

Pillen made the announcement in an afternoon press release, stating that Bauer has a “strong background in civil law,” and had a deep history of legal work at several law firms in the Omaha area.

Bauer took time out of her busy schedule on Friday, Sept. 15, to talk to the Tribune about her appointment to the judicial branch as a judge, something she said is an honor and humbling for her.

“It is quite a humbling honor. Becoming a judge is a great opportunity to serve the public. It gives you a different perspective, and it gives you the best opportunity to impact lives for the positive,” Bauer said. “When you are an attorney, you are advocating for one side. But, as a judge, you get to hear out both sides and reach the best possible resolution for all parties.”

Bauer, 51, said she does not know her official start date as judge, as she needs to close out numerous cases she is involved with in Council Bluffs, before she is sworn into her judgeship and takes a seat at the bench.

Once in robes and a judge, she said she’ll preside over a range of case types, including civil, criminal, probate and juvenile.

“Part of why I am drawn to county court is, people often hear of it as the people’s court. But, it truly is where many citizens have their first and only and primary contact with the court system,” she explained. “It is a great opportunity to serve the public and do the most good.”

Bauer may be a familiar face and name to many in the Fremont community. Sara has been volunteer softball coach for seven years for both the Fremont Force and the Fremont Lady Hawks. Her husband — Joe Bauer — is a longtime Fremont Police officer. The couple has resided in Fremont for 19 years with their family.

“I’ve been an attorney for 26 years. I went to law school at Creighton. That is how I came to Nebraska,” Sara said. “I am originally from Eastern Iowa, the town of Dubuque. I have coached softball for several years. If people know me that is probably how they know me. I’ve helped and coached and been with the organizations for probably about seven years.”

Bauer got her undergraduate degree at Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame, where she also played Division III collegiate softball. After graduating law school, she worked at numerous Eastern Nebraska law firms before taking the job in Council Bluffs in 2018.

“During her time as an associate at Copple & Rockey P.C. in Norfolk, she handled juvenile, criminal, and domestic law cases, as well as civil issues,” Pillen stated in the press release.

The Sixth Judicial District court jurisdiction encompasses the counties of Dodge, Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Thurston and Washington in Eastern Nebraska. Bauer works as an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs.

Bauer will replace former Judge Douglas L. Luebe, who retired.