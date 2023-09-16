The long-awaited re-opening date of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge in Fremont is still a mystery, as workers with M.E. Collins construction company continue with the intensive repairs to the critical north-south overpass.

Justin Zetterman, Fremont’s director of Public Works, said on Friday, Sept. 15, that neither he nor officials with M.E. Collins have an expected re-opening date. The original timeline listed a possible end of October or early November re-opening.

“We’re still working away at it. I do not have any clear update on a completion date. We are working with the construction company on a re-opening date,” Zetterman said. “We will have an announcement soon.”

The Bell Street viaduct/bridge goes over the Union Pacific railroad tracks that cross through the city and when open is used by thousands of motorists each day. The viaduct closed on May 30 for the repair project and work was on a steady pace until unexpected rainy weather in July caused delays.

“The rain in July has affected us a bit,” Zetterman admitted in regard to a completion date. “That many rainy days never helps. There are a few more weeks of work on the north side of the bridge, and they will be replacing quite a few segments of pavement on the south side.”

Other projects ongoing around city

In other work around the city, Zetterman said the repaving project for Lincoln Avenue from First Street to 23rd Street is in the final stages and should be completed in mid-October after the final striping is painted onto the new pavement.

“We still have some manholes and valves (on Lincoln Avenue) to raise up to the new height of the pavement,” he said. “The final striping will be done in early October.”

Another project being done that may affect drivers into the downtown area of Fremont from the south is the Broad Street — Old Highway 77 viaduct/bridge, which is currently in the beginning stages of a rehabilitation project being done by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“That is just a project that is part of the (old) Highway 77 relinquishment by the state to the city. They are doing work on it before it is fully turned over to the city,” Zetterman explained. “It will never fully close. Sometimes, traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction.”

New train crossing cameras still not installed

The equipment and cameras for several new high-tech monitoring stations that are designed to offer assistance in knowing when trains are blocking the the Union Pacific railroad tracks that cross both South Johnson Road and Luther Road have been delivered to the city, Zetterman said on Sept. 15.

In late May, the Fremont City Council agreed to enter into a second agreement with Texas A&M University to help install and teach how to operate two new railroad camera monitoring systems along Union Pacific railroad crossings at Luther and South Johnson roads.

The cameras were considered a high priority in May, because of the impending seven-month closure of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge. They are identical to ones already in use on the northwest side of the city.

The two new monitoring systems cost the city about $15,000 while another $30,000 was paid to Texas A&M University Transportation Institute to fund learning how to use the cameras as well as install them.

Zetterman said although the new monitoring systems and all equipment needed has been delivered to the city, the new cameras set-ups have not been installed and there is no timeline to do so at the moment.

“That took much longer than we expected,” Zetterman admitted.

When the cameras were OK’d by the city council, several council members wondered if the new systems would be even installed before the Bell Street viaduct-bridge repairs were completed. City staff thought the cameras would assist the city’s police and fire departments in navigating responses to incidents south of the train tracks when trains were blocking both roads.