Proposed policy changes for the Keene Memorial Library were criticized during Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont City Council, with two prominent local book removal activists complaining about the changes which have yet to be formally approved.

On Aug. 21, the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board approved a series of changes to the city library’s policies. The new policies are not official until the city council hears the proposals and votes to approve them.

Included among the changes are a new library card system which differentiates between various age users of the library and that will allow parents to control the content their children can check out; an addition to the challenged and contested materials policy to add in-person interviews with patrons; and a change and distancing to the philosophies and adherence to the American Library Association standards.

Sandra Murray, a local business owner and grandmother who has been advocating for the removal of some sexual education and LGBTQ-themed books since December, addressed the council during the end of the month public comment session.

“Now, they are changing their selection policy. The new policy has a façade of appeasing those who oppose their book choices, but they are simultaneously making it nearly impossible for any concerned citizen to contest or appeal their book choices,” Murray said. “They want us to come to the librarian personally to make a complaint. Well, they will see me there, but it won’t be in private. I will expose this stuff to their employees and the public right there in the library. I have no problem with that. Why do they not want accountability? This is our library and our dollars. Those trash books they continue to purchase are paid for by who? Us, we the people.”

Murray also said it was “arrogance” that only the head library director, Laura England-Biggs, and two other senior librarians can choose what books to purchase for the library.

“The whole thing shows that the government of this city does not care about our children. You on the city council have failed the community. We are going to have to go to the next level of government to deal with this,” Murray added.

Murray was joined by another frequent critic of the same types of books, local resident Scott Preston, who himself expressed disappointment with the proposed policy changes, but did support some of the proposals and changes.

“Although there are some positives in the revised policies, there remains room for significant improvement and there are places where it is outright worse than the old policy. I liked the creation of a restricted check-out option for kid’s cards. Also, I appreciated removals of references to the American Library Association. The addition of restrictions on sexually explicit content for juveniles section was a welcome change,” Preston told the council.

“I would have liked to have seen some kind of limits or restrictions on young adult material as well, or at least a way for young adult books containing such material automatically moved to the adult collection. Authors and publishers are trying to push the envelope in regard to content, and if the library doesn’t have active safeguards in place, the collection will be overwhelmed with content and messaging that does not reflect Fremont community standards.”

Preston also said he was aware that city council members, city staff and library board members, “want this controversy to stop,” but he stressed the controversy will not end depending on the future of the library under possible new policies.

“If the manual gets approved as it is, and these bad policies lead to bad books in the collection, you are going to keep hearing from me and others who want us to see our library stand up against an industry that is pushing an agenda on our kids,” Preston added.

Former city council member Brad Yerger also spoke on the proposed changes to the library policies, but he mainly focused on his continued complaints about the library’s internet filtering policies and whether or not it adheres to the Children’s Internet Protection Act, also known as CIPA.

Yerger complained about the CIPA compliance for the sixth time in the past five months, repeating concerns he has expressed in both prior city council meetings as well as meetings of the library’s advisory board.

“How does the IT department go about filtering and preventing adult content from being viewed,” Yerger asked.

He also said that in his opinion, if adult content or what is considered pornography is not allowed on library computers, how books with that type of content would be allowed in a physical form in the hard-copy collection of materials. Because no responses are allowed from council members during public comment, Yerger’s questions were not answered.

The city council did not address the library policy proposals at the Aug. 29 meeting, and it is not known when the council will possibly schedule an agenda item to discuss, debate and possibly vote on the new policy tweaks in the future.

Until the new policies are approved by the council, the proposals are not in effect and the policy manual that was approved in March is what is used for all library business and protocols.