A desire by Mayor Joey Spellerberg and city officials to stop big rigs and semi-tractor trailer vehicles from driving on Broad Street from Military Avenue to 23rd Street was met with resistance and opposition from several local business owners.

The proposal — which at the moment is an idea that has yet to be implemented — was presented for the first time to the public and city council during the Tuesday, July 11, meeting of the Fremont City Council. No action was taken on the issue on Tuesday.

The ban on big rigs and semi-tractor trailer vehicles on the several-mile stretch of Broad Street has been discussed for several months since the State of Nebraska relinquished control over the former U.S. Highway 77 — which included several miles of Broad Street inside the Fremont City limits.

Jurisdiction over the former section of highway was shifted to the City of Fremont due to the construction and eventual opening of the U.S. Highway 77 Southeast Beltway, which has a goal of diverting heavy truck traffic around the city instead of through it.

On Nov. 29, 2022, the city council unanimously voted to accept an agreement with the State of Nebraska which would shift the jurisdiction of the 3.4-mile segment of U.S. Highway 77 from the intersection of the highway and Cloverly Road to the intersection of the highway with Judy Avenue and Judy Drive north of 23rd Street.

The Broad Street corridor is still an officially designated truck route under city ordinance and any change to that would require council approval over three readings and votes.

Justin Zetterman, the city’s director of public works, provided an update to the council on the proposal in July 11, telling the seven members present that the city’s Utilities and Infrastructure Board had recommended not changing the route until the Bell Street viaduct/bridge construction project is completed — estimated completion is in November.

“When do we no longer allow heavy trucks from Military (Avenue) to 23rd (Street)?” Zetterman asked. “Our recommendation is to wait 'til after the viaduct is opened.”

Zetterman also stressed to the council that changing the truck route during harvest season was not a good decision due to the number of farm and agricultural vehicles that utilize Broad Street.

Spellerberg said since the item appeared on the council agenda, he’d received numerous letters from local business owners who opposed the change. Spellerberg asked that the letters be entered into the public record, which the council approved 7-0, and they be read by the council.

In addressing the concerned business owners, Spellerberg said he fully understood and valued their concerns and also noted that his goal in prohibiting big rig and semi-tractor trailer traffic on that stretch of Broad Street was aimed at out-of-town, non-Fremont heavy vehicles.

“Some of the concerns is we do have local businesses that have been here for decades that do need to get in and around town. We are really talking, in my view, about out-of-town trucks,” Spellerberg said. “I think the council needs to take that into consideration if approving an ordinance tonight.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan also chimed in, expressing his concern about local businesses who have heavy truck traffic and need to use the road. Vaughan asked Zetterman to consider amending the proposal so that local trucks would be allowed on the segment of Broad Street.

“These are local businesses … we could put up a sign that says local truck traffic only,” Vaughan said.

Zetterman told Vaughan that he was not sure of the legality of a “local trucks only” carve out in the proposed ordinance, but said he was open to discussion and proposals on the idea.

“We are not trying to stop somebody who is going just north of 23rd Street to a business on Military,” Zetterman replied.

Local attorney David G. Hartmann of the Yost Law Firm in Fremont spoke on behalf of his client, Sawyer Construction on Cloverly Road in Fremont. Hartmann said he appreciated concerns from Spellerberg and Vaughan about allowing local trucks to use the route.

“The mayor is right … we have businesses that have been in Fremont and served the surrounding communities for years and years. Sawyer construction has been around 68 years or so, with a location at Cloverly and Broad. It has been there since 1959 … they run their trucks from South Broad (Street) to North Broad (Street), and the most efficient manner is a straight line on Broad (Street),” Hartmann said. “... restricting these local businesses from driving their trucks from Military to 23rd Street is a bad thing. That really adversely impacts these businesses. Trucking is a big deal. It costs a lot of time and money to run trucks. A lot of expense is involved. These big trucks are essential to the businesses and economy.”

Hartmann said finding a compromise to allow local trucks to use the Broad Street route was the solution for local businesses.

Several other local business owners also addressed the council, reiterating the concerns expressed by Hartmann and stressing that not allowing them to drive big rigs on Broad Street would harm their profits and increase business expenses.

Michael Arps, president and co-owner of Arps Red-E-Mix, Inc. in Fremont, also spoke against the proposal. Arps said his business has been in Fremont since 1964.

“Our trucks are on Broad Street every single day. A lot of times, our deliveries require travel north from Military (Avenue) to 23rd (Street). If we could not take that route, it would be detrimental to our business,” Arps said. “It will require us to travel needlessly on the beltway and increase expenses. I request that before you shut down Broad Street, you assess the impact.”

Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram said he was in favor of not acting on the item at this time and further exploring options.

Council President Mark Jensen said he lives on Military Avenue, and that since the Southeast Beltway opened in June, he’s noticed a decrease in heavy truck traffic. Despite that, he admitted, local businesses need to use the route along Broad Street.

“There are trucks that have to go that way, they just have to,” Jensen said.

Vaughan asked Zetterman to continue researching options about how to allow only local trucks on the route and bring the issue back to the council at a future meeting.

The item was not acted on, with the council voting to table the issue for the time being.