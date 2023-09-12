A local 12-year-old girl who is in remission after being diagnosed and receiving treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma has a new bedroom with a fancy design courtesy of a national non-profit that aims to uplift the lives of children battling cancer.

Quinn Taylor, who is in seventh grade at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, was the recipient of a totally remodeled and renovated bedroom on Saturday, Sept. 9, courtesy of a collaboration between Special Spaces, a nonprofit 501(C)(3) and Northwestern Mutual, which donated $25,000 toward three bedroom remodels for three patients with cancer.

The organization has a mission of, “creating dream bedrooms for children with cancer,” and also remodeled a bedroom in Omaha and plans to do a third renovation in Lincoln in October.

Beth Taylor, Quinn’s mother, spoke to the Tribune on Monday, Sept. 11, days after the special “reveal” ceremony in the late afternoon on Saturday.

Beth said volunteers from Special Spaces and Northwestern Mutual worked from 9 a.m. until after 5 p.m. to turn her daughter’s bedroom into a dream space in the French countryside and Boho theme.

“It was an amazing gift. When (Quinn) walked in, she was speechless. Everything she desired was in that room. It was just so amazing and beautiful,” Beth said. “She was completely surprised and elated. (Special Spaces) didn’t tell us anything about the plans. Her room went from a little kid’s room to a teen-adult space. She loved it.”

Beth said the family — which includes Quinn’s father, Zach, as well as sister Libby and brother Finley — all reside in a rustic, renovated farmhouse west of the city limits of Fremont, a home that while cozy, has confined rooms that led to creative furniture and designs in bedrooms.

After Quinn’s oncologist recommended contacting the charity, Quinn was chosen to receive a new bedroom. The Special Spaces volunteers and the head manager of the Nebraska chapter first came to visit Quinn and her parents to inquire what the 12-year-old loved in regard to colors, design, hoped for amenities and furniture.

From that meeting, Beth said, the Special Spaces team designed the custom bedroom in the French countryside and Boho motif while adding in several new items to make the space more usable and fun.

The volunteer construction team arrived at the family’s Dodge County home early Saturday morning to do the construction. When it was complete, a special and private reveal ceremony was hosted for Quinn and her relatives, Beth said, a moment which was captured on film by representatives from Special Spaces.

“They literally do it in one day. They didn’t tell us anything about the plans,” Beth said. “She wanted a little sitting space for reading. They gave her a beautiful reading nook, lots of storage for her clothes and all her things. She has only left her room only when she really had to. Otherwise, she’s spent a bunch of time up there doing homework and talking with her friends.”

Special Spaces was founded in 2004 in Tennessee and now has 12 chapters spread across 10 states, including in Nebraska. Ronnie Thomas, the local director of Special Spaces Nebraska, was present at the room remodel and reveal with Quinn and her extended family, Beth noted, and was extremely helpful in the process.

“Ronnie and his wife, Amy, and his two children were there along with all the volunteers,” Beth explained of the reveal ceremony at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Special Spaces website, the nonprofit receives the names of candidates who have been diagnosed or treated for cancer in a one-year time window. Then, patients are chosen for a bedroom renovation.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it can change their world. The activities that they used to enjoy may look and feel different. They may not be able to do the things they really love. They don’t play soccer, ride bikes, go to prom or attend school,” officials state on the organization’s website.

“Our goal is to provide these children with a special space where they cannot only sleep, but also play, heal and spend time away from the challenges of their illness. A custom bedroom designed just for them,” officials said in their mission statement. “Whether they are dreaming of a princess castle, a butterfly bedroom, a pirate ship or a sports theme, we transform the child’s existing bedroom into a place that only he/she can imagine. A place for them just to be a kid.”

Thomas said in an email to the Tribune that the program here in Nebraska was aided by a generous donation from Northwestern Mutual.

“Northwestern Mutual this summer donated $25,000 to Special Spaces to make three children’s dream bedroom makeovers come true. In addition to the funds they had, dozens of volunteers wanted to help make each makeover a reality,” Thomas explained in an email. “They have participated in painting, putting furniture together, decorating and so much more to make these transformations life changing for the children and families involved.”

Thomas said Quinn’s bedroom makeover is one of three being completed in partnership with Northwestern Mutual. Another child who lives in Omaha had a bedroom re-done in August, while a third child who resides in Lincoln will see their bedroom re-done in October.

“You really sense the passion Northwestern Mutual has for fighting pediatric cancer from everyone in their organization. It has been a wonderful partnership,” he added.

Beth said she and her whole family are extremely grateful for the new room for Quinn, and are thankful for charities such as Special Spaces and donors like Northwestern Mutual who work to make better lives for children who have cancer.

“Special Spaces … it is a phenomenal program,” Beth said. “It was an amazing gift and we are so thankful.”