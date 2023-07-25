The first-ever chalk art festival hosted by MainStreet of Fremont on Saturday, July 22, was a hit with both chalk artists as well as local residents, an official said on Monday.

Lainey Paquette, executive director of MainStreet of Fremont, said despite a blustery, rainy thunderstorm through the early morn- ing hours of Saturday that was followed by very hot temperatures in the afternoon, many people came to the 2023 Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales and Chalk Art Festival.

“It was fantastic. There was a pretty good turnout with somewhere around 200 people.

It was mostly in the morning, the event was from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but it got hot in the afternoon. I’d say it was about one o’clock when the crowd really began to thin,” Paquette said. “We wanted to draw more people downtown, but we also wanted to have an opportunity to explore the creative side, and do something fun that would make the streets more colorful.”

Paquette said eight total teams did chalk artwork displays, which were drawn into parking spaces.

The first place winner was Art & Soul Painting, which won $300 for its chalk display of two parrots on top of a pile of cut fruits.

“It was very cool,” Paquette said of the parrots sitting on fruit.

EBY Fine Art got second place, taking home $175. That team, she noted, did two pieces of art — a sea turtle gliding through the ocean as well as a second chalk art drawing with the words, “Fremont a great place to grow” amid flowing plants.

Third place was the Quirky Queens team, composed of Nancy and Liz Russell, Yadira Gamboa and Amy Hilgenkamp. They did a hot air balloon chalk drawing, earning them a $75 prize.

Paquette said the Main Street of Fremont board will revisit the event in a future meeting, but she believed the chalk art festival could possibly be back for a second year in 2024.

The vibe of the festival was cool, she added.

“It was very cool to see the art on display. I was blown away. Because this was our first one, I didn’t know what to expect,” Paquette added. “I think we had some really amazing artists, and we were really lucky. We had the ‘Everybody’ zone where anyone could (do art) and people really responded well to that.”

The chalk art festival was only one aspect of the day of fun, as the Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales event took place at the same time as the chalk art event. Paquette said vendors and local store owners reported a successful sales day, with lots of customers for both outside booths as well as interior store sales.

Next up on the MainStreet of Fremont events calendar is the Sept. 9 Fall Gallery Walk, followed by the Oct. 19 Halloween Hysteria event. Nov. 25 is the pre-Thanksgiving event, “Friendsgiving,” with the organization’s annual 2023 calendar capped off with the Nov. 25 Christmas Walk hosted in downtown Fremont.