The Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, approved in a 7-0 vote the first reading of the two-year proposed budget, which funds a range of new facilities, improvements to local roads, quality-of-life projects and adds several new staff positions to the police and fire departments.

The two-year budget for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 requires three readings and votes of approval by the council before it becomes official. The second reading is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the proposed third and final reading and vote slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Council Member Glen Ellis was not present for the meeting on Tuesday. Ellis has missed multiple meetings of the council since July due to a personal issue.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg opened the discussion of agenda item about the budget by thanking City Administrator Jody Sanders and other city staffers who had worked extremely hard to complete the budget.

The city currently has a shortage of two employees in the Finance Department and is being led by an interim director of finance — Kristin Klingsick — who was named to the role in early August while the city seeks a permanent director of finance.

Spellerberg said the new budget was created in response to robust adherence to the wishes of Fremont residents, whom he said wanted lowered property taxes, investments in needed facilities for the city such as a new police station and fire stations, and also quality-of-life upgrades.

For the proposed adopted budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year, the total budget amount is $224.87 million, and for the 2024-2025 fiscal, the total budget amount is $248.56 million.

“I would like to highlight (my) budget recommendations. This budget focuses on three keys areas. Number one, lowering the city’s property tax levy. Number two, record investments into public safety facilities and roads. And, number three, quality of life,” Spellerberg said. “First, the levy. This will be an update. The (original) staff report has incorrect information. My 2024 proposed budget lowers the city’s property tax levy by almost 9%. I have listened closely to what Fremont residents have told me. This brings the total levy decrease down almost 15% in the last two years.”

Under those tax reductions, a home valued at $150,000 would pay $414 in city property tax, as opposed to the 2022 city tax of $489 for the same valued home. The city’s certified property tax valuations increased to about $2.4 billion for this budget cycle, he added, up more than 16% from an estimated slightly less than $2.1 billion in the last budget cycle.

Spellerberg also explained that he, the city administrator and department heads and the city council had a stern focus on public safety, roads and other amenities he said citizens have told him they desire and think are important.

“I have listened closely to what Fremont residents are sharing with me. They are very concerned about increasing costs due to record inflation and increasing gas prices and escalating food costs. My focus continues to be on controlling our spending and maintaining a strong financial position,” he said. “This budget reduces the levy and still accomplishes our major initiatives. (It) has many things, including a new police station and engineering (plans) for two new fire stations. Funding for these projects will come from a mixture of general fund reserves, sales tax reserves and municipal improvements bonds.”

“This method of financing will have no effect on property taxes and will allow the city to move forward quickly on these important projects. This budget also adds two additional police officers in 2024, a community services officer in 2025,” Spellerberg continued.

“It also proposes adding an assistant fire chief in addition to the six firefighter positions added during the last budget cycle,” he said. “As you can see, public safety remains our top priority. In addition to wage increases, these facilities will help us attract (staff). The bi-annual budget includes a record $47 million in projects to improve streets, infrastructure, facilities and drainage in the city, with many of these projects receiving state and federal grants to offset the costs to the public.”

Among the other proposed projects in the budget include, Spellerberg noted, the Broad Street reconstruction project; parks and recreation amenities such as new bathrooms and new trails; the soon-to-be operational Fremont Transit Program; completion of the Keene Memorial Library expansion and renovation — slated for January; the 23rd Street corridor traffic signal repair and improvement project; a new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building; flood mitigation and open-ditch rehabilitation; additional transformers for the Fremont electrical utility service; and numerous other projects.

“These improvements benefit all citizens. I want to thank city staff and department heads for their hard work. This budget represents our mission and our core values of fiscal responsibility, public safety and quality of life,” Spellerberg concluded. “With this budget and the improvements we’re making, we truly have a bright future.”

Following his presentation, Sanders took the podium and walked council members and the public through several areas of the budget and some specific numbers. Her presentation on Tuesday was in addition to a lengthy meeting the city hosted on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in which more details were unveiled about budget specifics.

Both presentations can be watched online at the city’s YouTube webpage, which can be found under the agendas area of the city website and then by clicking on the small “TV” icon to the right of the date of each meeting. That link will lead online viewers to the YouTube page.

The new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building is scheduled for 2024, and comes in at a proposed cost of $12 million. That cost, Sanders noted, is more modest than what had been thought would be a $16 million price tag several months ago.

The new police station — which has been discussed for at least 10 years with no action — is also slated in the two-year budget, Sanders explained. The new police station is set with a price tag of $17.250 million and construction is hoped to begin by September 2025.

The proposal regarding the two new fire stations in this two-year budget is for the planning and engineering only, Sanders said. The two new stations are expected to have a combined cost of $22.940 million, but construction on those stations would not potentially start until the 2026 or 2027 calendar years.

“The engineering for the fire stations … we really want to get that started and keep the momentum going,” she noted.

Sanders said the city is going to strategically use reserve funds for some of the projects.

“We are spending reserves we have, but it is intentional to get some of these projects going that have been stalled,” Sanders said.

After the presentations, several council members chimed in on the proposed budget before it was later approved in a 7-0 vote in the first reading.

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren said there was a lot of information coming at council members in a quick period of time, but he was thankful for the hard work on the budget.

“This feels like cramming for a final exam in the second week of a course,” Von Behren said. “I’m suffering from information overload. I certainly appreciate your priorities, Mayor. We are finally making use of our reserves and putting them to use while maintaining our bond rating.”

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said he was pleased to see a focus on several of the facilities and road projects in the proposed budget.

“We have kicked this can down the road for decades,” Vaughan said. “The time to act is now. We’re growing. The time to act is now.”

Council President Mark Jensen agreed with Jensen on the need to begin critical projects.

“It is time to get these things done,” Jensen said. “We need to address our needs and prepare for the future.”

The budget has an official state deadline of being approved and submitted by Sept. 30.