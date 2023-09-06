2nd reading of pay hikes for Utility workers, other city staff OK’d

The Fremont City Council voted in two separate 7-0 actions to approve the second readings on two items dealing with pay raises for certain city staffers during the Tuesday, Aug. 29, council meeting.

The pay hikes — which require a third and final approval vote — would raise the pay of city employees in numerous departments — both union staff and non-union workers — by 3% beginning in October.

City salary increases must be approved by the council over three readings unless the council votes to bypass those and approve the pay hikes on a second reading. Because approving an item in fewer than three readings requires at least 75% of the council to be present, that possibility was not an option on Tuesday, Aug. 8, when the first readings were OK’d. Only five of the eight council members were in attendance on Aug. 8.

The first pay raise ordinance is for the city’s utility workers, many of whom are in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union. That contract for IBEW provides for a 3% increase effective Oct. 1, 2023. A 3% increase for all other non-union city classifications and pay grades was also part of the approval.

The second pay raise ordinance is for firefighters in the IAFF and other city staffers in the AFSCME union, and like the first ordinance grants a 3% pay increase effective Oct. 1, 2023.

That ordinance’s first and second readings did not include possible pay raises for the Fremont Police Department, city Human Resources Manager Jennifer McDuffee said, due to continuing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police chapter that represents FPD officers.

McDuffee said she and others at the city had an expectation that the bargaining with the FOP union would be completed by the Sept. 12 council meeting and a fixed amount for the pay raise set for the council to vote on in the third reading. The next meeting of the Fremont City Council will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Council OKs gas purchase agreement

Also during the Aug. 29 meeting, the council approved in a 7-0 vote a resolution allowing Fremont Utility Manager Jeff Shanahan to use a third party firm to buy natural gas for the city in a long-term deal with Central Plains Energy Project.

The approval was detailed in a staff report, with officials “requesting that the agreement be extended an additional five years resulting in the same financing period as the original 30 years.”

The report said CPEP anticipates that extending the refinancing period to a new 30-year period will result in an increased discount to all participants.

“In addition to the refinancing and extending the bond period, CPEP participants can utilize a third party to purchase the natural gas,” the staff report states. “Fremont received quotes for the natural gas supply for three years from BP Canada Energy Marketing and J. Aron and would like to take advantage of this assignment provision and receive the natural gas from BP.”

The report also states that Resolution 2023-211 authorizes the mayor and utility manager to sign future documents,

Jeff Forward, Fremont Tribune