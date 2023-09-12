Editor's Note: The initial version of this article incorrectly stated the council would possibly act on changes to the Keene Memorial Library policies. That issue is not on Tuesday's agenda.

The Fremont City Council will possibly approve the city’s bi-annual budget on Tuesday, Sept. 12, as the third and final reading and vote on the two-year financial plan is on the meeting agenda.

The bi-annual budget covers the 2023-2024 fiscal year as well as the 2024-2025 fiscal year and has already been approved by the council in the first reading — on Aug. 29 — and the second reading last week on Sept. 5. Under state law, municipal budgets must be OK’d in three separate readings before Sept. 30.

For the proposed adopted budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year, the total budget amount is $224.87 million, and for the 2024-2025 fiscal, the total budget amount is $248.56 million, City Administrator Jody Sanders stated in an email to the Tribune.

The budget has been detailed in depth by city staff during several meetings, including a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, during the Aug. 29 city council meeting, during which the first reading of the budget was approved 7-0, and during a special meeting on Sept. 5 in a 6-1 vote.

Ward 3 Council Member Glen Ellis was not present at the Aug. 29 meeting. Council Member Paul Von Behren was the lone “no” vote against the bi-annual budget during the Sept. 5 meeting.

In addition to approving the second reading of the bi-annual budget on Sept. 5, the council also voted 7-0 to approve a property tax request that, “will cause its tax rate to be $0.278497 per $100 of assessed value.”

In other possible action on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to hear, possibly debate and maybe vote on an amended annual report for the Keene Memorial Library which includes a letter certifying the library's compliance with the Children's Internet Protection Act.

There is no discussion planned for Tuesday on the proposed changes to the Fremont Keene Memorial Library’s policy manual. The changes were preliminarily approved at the Aug. 21, meeting of the library’s advisory board in a unanimous vote.

Among the proposed changes are a new library card system which differentiates between various age users of the library and that will allow parents to control the content their children can check out; an addition to the challenged and contested materials policy to add mandatory in-person interviews between library staff and patrons seeking to contest a book or material; and a change and distancing to the philosophies and adherence to the American Library Association standards.

The council is also expected to hear, debate and vote on the new collective bargaining agreement with the Fremont Police Department, which — according to the staff report on the item — was approved by the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter.

Under the new contract, which is slated to be on Oct. 1, 2023, the department’s staff would get unspecified “comparability” pay raises in the first year of the new contract followed by a 3% raise on Oct. 1, 2024, and a 2.5% pay raise in April 2025.

The Fremont Police Department is short six full-time officers, with only 33 certified law enforcement patrol officers on the staff. Normally, the department has 39 officers when fully staffed. The department has faced challenges in recruiting new officers. The city has posted multiple “help wanted” advertisements on city social media sites and other job websites, and about two weeks ago, Police Chief Jeff Elliott pleaded for applicants during a televised news segment for an Omaha-based television station.