The Fremont City Council moved ahead with the city’s bi-annual budget on Tuesday, Sept. 5, voting 6-1 to approve the second reading of three required approvals and readings of the two-year budget document.

Fremont City Clerk Tyler Ficken confirmed to the Tribune that the second reading was approved by the 6-1 margin, with only Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren voting no. Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram was not present at the special meeting.

The budget for the city before the council is for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025, and was detailed in depth by city staff during a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The budget was again revisited and explained during the Aug. 29 city council meeting, during which the first reading of the budget was approved 7-0. Ward 3 Council Member Glen Ellis was not present at that meeting.

The third and final reading of the budget is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, during the next regular meeting of the city council. The budget — under state law — must be approved and submitted to state officials no later than Sept. 30.

One issue that arose on Tuesday, Sept. 5 was confusion about the funding of the plans and construction of two new fire stations in the city by former council member Brad Yerger.

City Administrator Jody Sanders clarified the fire station expenses and timeline on Wednesday.

“(The) design (and) engineering for the two new fire stations is budgeted for the second year of the budget, (fiscal year) 2024-2025, with construction happening in both the next two years (fiscal year) 2025-2026 and (fiscal year) 2026-2027,” Sanders stated in an email to the Tribune.

In addition to approving the second reading of the bi-annual budget, the city council also voted 7-0 to approve a property tax request that, “will cause its tax rate to be $0.278497 per $100 of assessed value.”

Interested citizens and residents who want to watch the budget discussions can do so online. Both presentations can be watched digitally at the city’s YouTube webpage, which can be found under the agendas area of the city website and then by clicking on the small “TV” icon to the right of the date of each meeting. That link will lead online viewers to the YouTube page.

For the proposed adopted budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the total budget amount is $224.87 million, and for the 2024-2025 fiscal, the total budget amount is $248.56 million.

Among the projects in the next two-year budget are a new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building, which is scheduled for 2024, and comes in at a proposed cost of $12 million. That cost, Sanders noted on Aug. 29, is more modest than what had been thought would be a $16 million price tag several months ago.

The new Fremont Police Station — which has been discussed for at least 10 years with no action — is also slated in the two-year budget, with a price tag of $17.250 million and construction hoped to begin by September 2025.

Other proposed projects in the budget include: the Broad Street reconstruction project; parks and recreation amenities such as new bathrooms and new trails; the soon-to-be operational Fremont Transit Program; completion of the Keene Memorial Library expansion and renovation — slated for January; the 23rd Street corridor traffic signal repair and improvement project; a new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building; flood mitigation and open-ditch rehabilitation; additional transformers for the Fremont electrical utility service; and numerous other projects.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the council chambers on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.