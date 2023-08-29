The Fremont City Council will tackle the two-year, 2024-2025, budget during the Tuesday, Aug. 29, meeting, with the first reading of the proposed budget on the meeting agenda.

City leaders are proposing a 3% property tax decrease in the first fiscal year of the budget.

The review and possible action on the first reading of the budget is one of many agenda items on tap for the Tuesday meeting after numerous mid-summer meetings that were short on actionable items. The meeting kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the end-of-month public comment session followed at 7 p.m. by the regular city council meeting.

In a staff report compiled by City Administrator Jody Sanders and Kristin Klingsick, who is listed as the city’s new interim director of finance, details of the Aug. 22 budget “listening session” are listed as well as the proposed property tax rate for 2024 fiscal year only.

“(On Aug 22) The Mayor (Joey Spellerberg) and administration conducted listening sessions with City Council members. Themes included many of the City’s identified Values statements,” officials said.

Under the area of “Fiscal Responsibility,” priorities listed included: “Do not propose property tax request more than that allowed by recent legislative requirements; City facilities are a priority to help with recruitment and retention of qualified personnel; and inflation pressures on wages to retain the current quality staff.”

In the “Public Safety” subject matter, priorities listed, “New police facility in this two-year budget; two new fire stations being developed; and current negotiations with Fraternal Order of Police.”

Under the quality of “Life Priorities” listed include, “library expansion; amenities — restrooms and shelters — in more city parks, proposed Amphitheater in John C. Fremont Park; Affordable Housing Plan; and the transit program.”

Under the area of the budget labeled “Teamwork,” areas of focus included, “fleet maintenance, streets, parks — (a proposed) combined building will provide opportunities for collaboration and economies of scale; Using private, grant, and public funding for capital improvements, such as the library, Rails to Trails project, downtown revitalization; Certified Creative District.”

The staff report listed the base property tax rate for fiscal year 2024 as proposed to decrease by slightly more than 3%.

“The tax rate for 2025 is unknown until the property valuations are certified in August 2024. Debt Service property tax rate for 2024 is increased due the Library bonds repayment beginning,” city officials stated in the staff report. “The 2023 property taxable value for the City, imposed for 2024 increased from $2,434,347,972, compared to $2,093,841,092 for tax year 2022, a 16.3% increase.”

Under the current council schedule, the second reading of the budget ordinance is scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, which will include a public hearing. The third and final reading is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the regular meeting of the city council.

There is no council action scheduled regarding the interim director of finance status for city accountant Kristin Klingsick. The city had been seeking a director of finance since May when Dan Goebel had resigned, but the council has not taken any action since then to appoint an interim person to the position.

According to the minutes of the Aug. 8, 2023, Utility and Infrastructure Board, Klingsick was listed as the interim director of finance representing the city in that meeting. After Goebel’s resignation, Sanders had been tabbed to fill-in as finance director in addition to her duties as city administrator.

Other items on the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting include second readings of proposed salary increases for city Utility Department workers as well as those employed by the city who are considered “government” employees. The first readings of both those salary increases were approved at the Aug. 8 council meeting.

One item that has been in the works for several months is on the agenda, which is the final report of the 23rd Street Traffic Signal Improvement Strategy study. The analysis of nine signaled intersections along 23rd Street from Broad Street to U.S. Highway 275 has been ongoing for much of 2023, and the results are expected to be utilized to recommend and possibly add improved signal light timing and other potential changes to the highly traveled corridor.

The Fremont City Council meets in the city’s council chambers on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.