The Fremont City Council — barring any lengthy public comment — should have what is expected to be another short meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

The posted agenda for the final council meeting of July — like the July 11 meeting agenda — is limited, having only 15 actionable new items aside from the routine approval of the meeting agenda to begin the meeting.

As usual, the end-of-the-month council meeting features a 30-minute public comment period, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The time has been used by speakers to discuss a variety of topics in 2023.

However the recent controversy over contested books and policies at Keene Memorial Library may be brought up following the July 17 Keene Memorial Library Board Advisory Board meeting, during which several parental rights and book removal activists continued their complaints about book selections and policies they believe are needed to protect children.

Potential appointments of two new firefighters/EMTs for the Fremont Fire Department are also on the docket, with Tyler Mutlu of Bellevue and Nathan Hubbard of Lincoln proposed to join the local department. A third candidate put forth as an eligible fire department hire by the city’s Civil Service Commission — Joseph Essi, of La Vista — was not listed as a potential new hire.

Local attorney Spencer B. Wilson is listed as Mayor Joey Spellerberg’s recommendation to be appointed to the city’s Utility and Infrastructure Board for a five-year term ending in 2028. Wilson is a graduate of Creighton University and earned his law degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He resides in Fremont with his wife and two children.

There are only 10 items on the consent agenda, a portion of the meeting that does not normally include discussion of the individual items and all are voted on as one item. Residents and council members can remove individual items from the consent agenda for discussion if the council approves the removal.

In the new business area of the meeting, only three items are up for discussion and possible action: a resolution, “accepting and entering into a Master Agreement for Professional Services with Olsson related to consulting services at the Fremont Municipal Airport; a resolution, “to approve insurance renewal coverage proposal for the 2023-2024 Pool Year with the League Association of Risk Management; and a resolution to, “award EPC Contractor for U8 Submerged Ash Conveyor System to comply with the ELG Rule.

The council meetings are hosted inside the second flood City Council Chambers inside the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The public comment period for the final meeting of each month kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with the official main council meeting starting normally at 7 p.m.