The Fremont City Council is hosting a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to begin the bi-annual city budget process.

A brief agenda was posted on the city’s website last week announcing the meeting, described as “presentation of 2023-2025 budget.” The budget document was not posted on the city’s website as of press time for the Tribune on Monday night.

The eight-member council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. in the council chambers on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building.

The budget must be approved by the end of September, and has been delayed according to several council members because the city has no finance director and is also short-staffed, with two other employee vacancies in the Finance Department.

City Administrator Jody Sanders was appointed in May to be the interim acting finance director while she also does her job as city administrator.