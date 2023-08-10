The Fremont City Council hosted its shortest meeting of 2023 on Tuesday night, Aug. 8, with only five of the eight member council present for the roughly 29-minute gathering.

Tuesday’s meeting was the second meeting in a row that lasted less than 45 minutes. The July 25 meeting of the council was only about 34 minutes long and also had a similarly light agenda.

One item that was approved in a 5-0 vote by the council was a request from Mayor Joey Spellerberg for a resolution allowing the city to become a member of the “Tech Hubs Program Consortium.” Absent from Tuesday’s meeting were council President Mark Jensen, Ward 2 member Glen Ellis and Ward 1 member Tad Dinkins.

Spellerberg described briefly the program and how it relates to local efforts to land a microchip production hub at the new Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority. The applicant for the consortium is Silicon Heartland, a group of high-tech fabricator firms that are hoping to relocate microchip production to Midwestern states like Nebraska and Kansas.

“We’re working with Silicon Heartland,” Spellerberg said. “This would designate Fremont as a primary site. There will be other members of the consortium throughout the state.”

Membership in the consortium does not cost any money, he noted, and will enable to the city to possibly be eligible for federal assistance as plans continue to be developed for the new Inland Port Authority.

The Tech Hubs Program is managed under the authority of the federal U.S. Economic Development Administration, and according to the EDA’s website, “was enacted as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022—as the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs program,” which also authorized $10 billion for the program over five years.

“The Tech Hubs Program is an economic development initiative designed to drive regional technology- and innovation-centric growth by strengthening a region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy critical technologies,” a description of the program states online. “This program will invest directly in regions with the assets, resources, capacity, and potential to transform into globally competitive innovation centers in approximately 10 years while catalyzing the creation of good jobs for American workers at all skill levels, both equitably and inclusively.”

The city’s wooing of microchip and semiconductor production companies became public in June after a response to a public record request from the Tribune included an email from Spellerberg to an official associated with a semiconductor and microchip production effort called Project Silicon Heartland. The email detailed an effort to possibly bring four massive chip manufacturing firms to the inland port.

The email between Spellerberg and Trent Overhue, the chairman of the board of directors of Nantero, Inc., details how four microchip production firms could land at the new inland port, and explains in detail their extensive utility needs.

In a June interview about the email and possibility of the tech firms coming to Fremont, Former Gov. Dave Heineman, the chairperson of the Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority Board, said excitement about the potential of tech firms coming to the city should be tempered, as the inland port is in its infancy stages of development. He also said preparing land, utilities and securing projects can take years.

But, Heineman added, if the semiconductor project somehow ends up calling the Fremont Inland Port home, it would transform the community in incredible ways.

“It would be a game-changer. We are talking somewhere between 500 to 2,000 jobs and they are higher-paying jobs. No one should get ahead of themselves. There are still a lot of things that need to be accomplished before this could come into fruition,” Heineman said. “It is a huge positive. Part of the reason the Fremont Inland Port Authority is being considered is because we have 1,500 acres that will be developed. That is a challenge for a lot of other communities and states. They simply do not have the land to do the development.”

City staff pay raises pass 1st readings

The council voted in two separate 5-0 actions to approve first readings on two items during Tuesday’s meeting which would raise the pay of city employees in numerous departments – both union staff and non-union workers – by 3% beginning in October.

The pay increases must be approved by the council over three readings unless the council votes to bypass those and pass the pay hikes on a second reading. Because approving an item in fewer than three readings requires at least 75% of the council to be present, that possibility was not an option on Tuesday night due to only five council members being in attendance.

The first pay raise ordinance was for the city’s utility workers, many of whom are in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union.

“The approved contract for IBEW provides for a 3% increase effective Oct. 1, 2023. Staff recommends a 3% increase for all other non-union city classifications and pay grades,” city Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffee wrote in the staff report for that item on the agenda.

The second pay raise ordinance was for firefighters in the IAFF and other city staffers in the AFSCME union, and like the first ordinance, “provide for a 3% increase effective Oct. 1, 2023.

That ordinance’s first reading did not include possible pay raises for the Fremont Police Department, McDuffee said, because negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police chapter that FPD officers belong to is ongoing.

“FOP classifications have not been modified, as contract negotiations are still ongoing. Staff recommends a 3% increase for all other non-union city classifications and pay grades,” McDuffee wrote to council members in her staff report.

The next meeting of the Fremont City Council will be on Tuesday, Aug. 29, with public comment set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and the regular meeting slated for 7 p.m. that night.