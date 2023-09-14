The Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officially approved the city’s biennial budget for the fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, completing the approval of the budget about three weeks before the state-mandated deadline of Sept. 30.

Council members had been intensely focused on the budget since about mid-August, with the first of what would be four meetings about the biennial budget being hosted on Aug. 22. Subsequent discussion and explanation of the budget occurred on Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and on Sept. 12 when the council voted 6-0 to finalize the document.

Not present for Tuesday’s meeting were City Council President Mark Jensen and Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis. Ellis has missed multiple meetings since July due to what he told the Tribune was a “personal and family health” issue that had required him to travel and not be available for meetings.

There was little debate and discussion about the budget on Tuesday aside from a question from Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem about why no salary had been set in the budget for a newly created zoning administrator job.

City Human Resources Director Jennifer McDuffee told Ganem and the council members present that setting an official salary for the new zoning administrator job was not possible as the city was still researching the issue and exploring what the typical average salary for such a job is in Nebraska.

Former council member Brad Yerger spoke during the public comment about the third and final reading of the budget, reiterating several points he’s told the council in prior meetings before Tuesday. Among his concerns were the re-introduction of an assistant city administrator job in the next two-year budget.

There has been no assistant city administrator at the city since January 2022 when current Fremont Police Capt. Shane Wimer was relieved of his job as assistant city administrator and reverted back to solely working at the Fremont Police Department. Wimer had since 2017 dually worked as both a police lieutenant and the city’s assistant city administrator.

Following Wimer’s official removal from the position in January 2022, current City Administrator Jody Sanders was named as interim city administrator and the job of utilities general manager was split off from the city administrator role into its own job. The moves followed the sudden resignation of longtime city administrator Brian Newton.

Yerger also advocated for the removal of a planned additional full-time library staff employee as well as the plans to add an additional community services officer to the Fremont Police Department.

The council disregarded Yerger’s requests and voted on the budget to include all the new positions he opposed.

The adopted budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is $224.87 million, and for the 2024-2025 fiscal, the total budget amount is $248.56 million.

On Sept. 5, the city council also voted 7-0 to approve a property tax request that, “will cause its tax rate to be $0.278497 per $100 of assessed value.”

Among the projects in the next two-year budget are a new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building, which is scheduled for 2024, and comes in at a proposed cost of $12 million. That cost, Sanders noted on Aug. 29, is more modest than what had been thought would be a $16 million price tag several months ago.

The budget finally approved on Tuesday has numerous key public safety expenses in it, including planning and design for the two new fire stations that are expected to be constructed in the 2025-2026 fiscal year or after.

“(The) design (and) engineering for the two new fire stations is budgeted for the second year of the budget, (fiscal year) 2024-2025, with construction happening in both the next two years (fiscal year) 2025-2026 and (fiscal year) 2026-2027,” Sanders stated in an email to the Tribune on Sept. 6.

The new Fremont Police Station — which has been discussed for at least 10 years with no action — is also slated in the two-year budget, with a price tag of $17.250 million and construction hoped to begin by September 2025.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan could not contain his excitement over the projects being funded, saying “This is probably the most exciting list of projects on a budget in city history.”

Other proposed projects in the budget include: the Broad Street reconstruction project; parks and recreation amenities such as new bathrooms and new trails; the soon-to-be operational Fremont Transit Program; completion of the Keene Memorial Library expansion and renovation — slated for January; the 23rd Street corridor traffic signal repair and improvement project; a new Streets Department and Fleet Maintenance building; flood mitigation and open-ditch rehabilitation; additional transformers for the Fremont electrical utility service; and numerous other projects.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the council chambers on the second floor of the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.

Before the budget was approved in its final vote and reading, the council approved in a 6-0 vote pay raises for the Fremont Police Department certified law enforcement staff who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police bargaining unit-union.

Under the new deal, certified law enforcement officers will get a “comparable” pay raise in fiscal year 2022-2024, then beginning on Oct. 1, 2024, get a 3% pay raise followed by a third pay raise of 2.5% in April 2025.

Police officers will now be allowed to live up to 30 miles outside the Fremont city limits and will receive more uniform and body armor monetary allowances to deal with the rising costs of both police uniforms as well as the enhanced police body armor, which has increased McDuffee told the council, by as much as 50% in the past few years.