Fremont Ward 2 City Council Member Dev Sookram will be part of the soon-to-be formed Broad Street heavy truck traffic taskforce, a group, he said, will have a goal of getting as much in-depth feedback as possible from the public and local business owners about the key section of road in the city.

The development of the new taskforce by the City of Fremont was revealed on Thursday by Public Works Director Justin Zetterman, and is an effort to help resolve concerns about semi-tractor trailer traffic on the primarily residential section of Broad Street between Military Avenue and 23rd Street.

Zetterman said the proposed task force is still being developed, but will most likely be composed of representatives from the Fremont Police Department; city Planning Director Jennifer Dam; himself and City Council Members James Vaughan and Sookram.

The need for a taskforce became obvious, both Sookram and Zetterman told the Tribune, following comments made during the July 11 and July 25 meetings of the council. At those two meetings, residents of Broad Street and officials from companies that utilize heavy trucks for their business needs gave feedback on a plan to ban altogether any heavy truck traffic on the segment of Broad Street.

Those concerns centered on a possible plan by the City of Fremont to totally ban heavy truck and semi-tractor trailer traffic on Broad Street between Military Avenue and 23rd Street. The proposal was part of the change in jurisdiction of the roadway, shifting from the State of Nebraska ownership to the City of Fremont control, which arose from the construction of the new Fremont Southeast Beltway south of the city.

The Tribune contacted Sookram and Vaughan seeking comment on the taskforce, with Sookram reaching out to the Tribune for a telephone interview about the taskforce and the issue of heavy trucks on Broad Street.

QUESTION: Can you describe, in brief, the history of Broad Street in relation to heavy truck traffic?

SOOKRAM: “I am one of the city council (member) for Ward 2. I’ve been getting feedback on this since (I was on) the planning commission, because we knew this was coming down the pike. Since (my time on) planning commission and since the beltway (project) was initiated, we knew there was probably going to be some changes on Broad Street because the bypass was (intended) to re-route traffic away from Broad Street from about 10th Street to 23rd Street. The state of that neighborhood has become much more residential than it has commercial. It’s been a long time that it has been minorly discussed. We just didn’t know when the beltway was going to be completely done.”

QUESTION: What is the main goal of the taskforce?

SOOKRAM: “To make sure we are on the same page that the public is on this. From what I’ve gathered from the general public – not businesses – is that everybody knew this was coming at some point. I am not sure, I can’t speak for what businesses felt, or if they felt targeted – which we are not doing –but the idea is to calm traffic down. You see more and more pedestrian traffic on Broad Street, people walking on sidewalks more, and it has just become much more residential in nature. That is via growth.”

QUESTION: At the July 11 city council meeting, numerous owners of local businesses complained about a possible heavy truck ban. What was your reaction to those comments?

SOOKRAM: “I know local businesses feel like they are being re-routed out of town. But, it is just more or less they are being ‘bypassed’ around town. I was little surprised that local businesses kind of didn’t know this was coming. Even from the (Southeast Beltway) planning time, if there would be a different route for trucks, the (city) would be re-routing them away from Broad Street. I know it is going to be a tough decision to be made, but this has been coming. It is not a secret, it did not just pop up. It has been going on for many years. I was a little surprised by businesses feeling targeted, because by no means is that what we are doing.”

QUESTION: You said constituents have contacted you about the trucks on Broad Street; what did they say.

SOOKRAM: “I have gotten a lot of feedback from residents on Broad Street in particular, that they have plates shaking on the wall. I was campaigning once and stopped at a place on Broad Street and was talking to a (resident) and as trucks went by, there was rattling plates on her wall. You see that, and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s not good.’”

QUESTION: Do the new proposed walking trail and Keene Memorial Library renovations create more urgency in stopping heavy trucks on that segment of Broad Street?

SOOKRAM: “There is going to be a walking trail on 19th going all the way though (from Broad Street) to connect by the (Fremont) high school. Now you are putting even more people on a trail. It is all proof of evidence that (the area) is heading to residential. Rolling 50,000 pounds (of heavy truck) through…that is hard to stop. God forbid a young one run out in front of (a truck) and it not be able to stop. I don’t even want to think about that.”

QUESTION: Does the shifting of jurisdiction of Broad Street from the State of Nebraska to the City of Fremont play a role in a possible decision?

SOOKRAM: “Yes. The bad shape Broad Street is in doesn’t help it. Once the state has finished Broad Street, we take control and will be responsible for (the costs) of repairs.”

QUESTION: This issue has stirred passions within the community, notably between residents and businesses. Did that surprise you?

SOOKRAM: “I think the passions come from the original idea of widening Broad Street. If that would have come to pass, think of all the trees that would have been taken down to widen that. That would not have been good. The truth of the matter is, it has simply evolved into a residential area. Fremont has changed. It has grown. This is (Fremont’s) growth moment. Taking truck traffic off of Broad Street was part of that. I’ve never given two thoughts about it. It has been going on for some time as long as I can remember, and I’ve had phone calls from constituents. It has not been a secret. The passion, the fiery passion, is because of the years and years ago idea of widening Broad Street. That has been removed. Now, it will be a tough decision but I think we have an idea what direction to go.”