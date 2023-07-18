It was an afternoon of cheers, joy and watery fun as thousands of onlookers gathered along Main Street in Downtown Fremont for the 35th annual John C. Fremont Days Parade.

Led by dozens of local military veterans, the 2023 edition of the parade kicked off at 1:30 p.m. to horns, music and cheers from the crowd as floats from the City of Fremont, local veterans groups and scores of area businesses slowly cruised down the center of downtown Fremont.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family walked after the military veteran floats, eagerly waving to the crowd. Officers from the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel cruised by, waving to the crowd.

Members of the Fremont Fire Department, the Fremont Rural Fire District as well as fire departments from Nickerson, North Bend, Hooper and Cedar Bluffs also joined in the fun, spraying jubilant youngsters with cooling blasts of water from their vehicles.

Candy was tossed aplenty, and families and children enjoyed the parade excitement. At about 2:30 p.m., the last of the floats drove by and folks dispersed to enjoy the final hours of the 2023 John C. Fremont Days.