A Fremont teenager was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after a fatal crash on South Ridge Road that led to the death of an 18-year-old student at the Fremont Public Schools Learning Center.

According to a press release issued by Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel on Monday, the accident happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The deceased passenger in the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Ryan Littrell, of Fremont, who was a student at the Fremont Public School’s Learning Center.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard issued a press release on Saturday, Sept. 9, informing media outlets of the accident and that the person who was killed was a student at FPS’ Learning Center.

“This is a tragic loss for our community and school district. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ryan and his family,” Shepard stated in the press release.

The incident prompted the district to deploy the FPS District Crisis Team for students who may have difficulty in coping with the accident and Littrell’s death, Shepard added in the release. The counselors were slated to be on campuses both Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Fremont Learning Center and Fremont High School during regular school hours.

Weitzel stated in the release that the suspect who was arrested in connection to the accident was Doltyn Garule, 18, of Fremont and he was allegedly driving a Gray Hyundai SUV west in the area of 400 S. Ridge Road, south of Fremont.

“(Garule) lost control of the vehicle crashing into a wooden fence. Dodge County Deputies arrived on scene and located a male passenger with significant injuries,” Weitzel stated in the press release. “The passenger, Ryan Littrell, 18, of Fremont, succumbed to his injuries at Methodist Fremont Health. (An) Initial investigation determined that Garule was driving from a lake community when he lost control of the vehicle crashing into a wooden fence. After the crash, the driver left the scene, but was later located by deputies.”

Garule was arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of motor vehicle homicide; suspicion of driving under the Influence; suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol; suspicion of failure to stop and render aid; suspicion of obstruction; suspicion of tampering with physical evidence; and suspicion willful reckless driving.

Littrell was transported to Fremont Methodist Health hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In the sheriff’s office press release, Weitzel stated authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Officials also stated that the vehicle’s air bags did not deploy.

In addition to deputies for the Dodge County Sheriff’s office were aided in the investigation by officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Fremont Fire Department, the Fremont Rural Fire and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.