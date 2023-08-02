The City of Fremont received good news in the efforts to add recreational amenities to the region when the city was awarded an estimated $1.8 million to aid construction of the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley (FEVR) Rail to Trail project.

According to a press release from Angie Olson, grants coordinator for the City of Fremont, the project nabbed the grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation under the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program.

The ambitious recreational project had been in the planning and development stages for several years, and according to the press release, “Will convert a portion of the former Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad corridor into a paved trail for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized transportation users.”

The trail is expected to be 10 feet wide and concrete. It would follow the old Fillmore Western Railway tracks, beginning just southwest of the Fremont Golf Club and north of 23rd Street, then follow a northeastern route through the northern parts of the city and end near U.S. Highway 275 by Luther Road.

In an email to the Tribune, Olson said the city will fund 20% of overall project cost via a match.

“The total project cost submitted with the application was $2,266,029.28. The city is responsible for a 20% match, making the grant award about $1.8 million,” Olson stated in her email.

In a staff report compiled by Olson that was presented to the Fremont City Council on April 11, Olson explained the benefits of the project as well as the city’s share of the costs.

“The grant requires a 20% match. The director of Public Works, Justin Zetterman, will build the match — $380,000 — into the 2024-2025 Public Works budget,” Olson wrote in the staff report to the council on April 11. “The FEVR Rail to Trail project has been identified as a Long-Range Transportation Plan priority project within Fremont. This proposed project reflects the City’s values of quality of life and teamwork.”

The City of Fremont applied for the federal grant assistance under the Transportation Alternatives Program in partnership with the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation. The grant application was approved to be submitted by the Fremont City Council on April 11.

According to the press release, the new trail was aided by the Fremont Northern LLC transferring the needed land to the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation in late 2021.

In her release, Olson stated that the, “creation of the FEVR Rail to Trail was identified as a short-term vision project in the city’s Long-Range Transportation Plan, approved by council last October.”

Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who has been a robust advocate of enhancing the quality of life in Fremont via downtown amenities, new restaurants and community improvements as well other projects such as the FEVR effort, stated in the press release he was elated about nabbing the critical grant.

“This Transportation Alternatives Program federal grant will allow the City of Fremont and the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation to transform this unused track into one of the premier trails in eastern Nebraska,” Spellerberg stated in the press release. “This trail will help promote tourism and add to the quality of life for our residents. I could not be more excited about the new FEVR Trail.”

Olson stated in the press release that the project is estimated to cost slightly more than $2.2 million, and includes, “clean-up and tree removal, construction of a paved 2.8-mile long, 10-foot-wide trail and the conversion of two bridges, including installation of decking, insulation and handrails.”

Stan Darling, president of the FEVR Rail to Trail Foundation, also offered comment on the trail in the press release, relaying how the organization has a dream and goal of making the entire 17-mile abandoned rail line a connector from Fremont to Hooper.

“This project will go a long way to connecting north Fremont and the existing city bike path with east Fremont and the newly constructed Rawhide path,” Darling was quoted as stating in the press release. “With these funds now available for the Fremont segment of the trail, we can adjust plans for the remainder of the trail from Highway 275 through Nickerson to Highway 77, to meet up with the Hooper segment, already in the cleanup and grading stage.”

Zetterman will coordinate and direct the local aspect of the project. No start date has been determined for the project, and the city’s efforts to find and hire a new assistant director of public works will be a factor in when the effort begins.