Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt is excited about the future of the Fremont Fire Department, and much of that excitement stems from the $625,000 in city funds set aside in the city’s recently approved biennial budget for the planning, engineering and development of the department’s two new fire stations.

During the next five years, the city aims to have both two new fire stations as well as an additional estimated 12 new firefighters to serve the city’s almost 30,000 residents.

“It is going to be exciting times coming up for the Fremont Fire Department,” Bernt said on Monday. “Hopefully within the next four to five years, we can be moving in those two new fire stations.”

And while the land for the two new stations is still being sought and construction is not expected to begin until the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Bernt said in an interview with the Tribune on Monday, other developments are very positive for the 28-man first responder organization.

With the money designated for the department in the new budget, Bernt has been authorized to hire for a newly created position, assistant fire chief, in the coming year; and, he said, the department has ordered a new, high-tech exhaust removal system that will be installed at the 16th Street fire station to reduce carcinogen exposure.

The process of finding a new assistant fire chief has already been started, Bernt said, noting that once hired, his new second in command will be charged with a variety of important duties.

“That (position) was brought up a few years ago … about five years ago, but (applicant) evaluations didn’t come in as high as we wanted and we (didn’t fill it) then. I added it (to the budget) this year. Right now, we’re working on a job description,” Bernt said. “The person would be the departmental training officer, making sure everyone is up on their certifications and conducting training and coming up with (training) curriculum.”

The new assistant fire chief would also be in charge of the fire department’s EMS operations, Bernt added.

“There are a lot of state statutes and regulations that deal with the EMS side of it … medical records, HIPPA and other things. (Also) maintaining (EMS) training,” Bernt explained. “If I’m not around that (new) person would be in charge.”

Currently, Bernt said, the department has 28 total staff — 27 firefighters and officers and himself. The department is actively seeking six new firefighters, whose positions have already been approved by the city council in past budgets, but have not been filled yet.

To assist in firefighter recruitment, the City of Fremont hosted two open houses in recent weeks to allow potential applicants to learn about the job and meet fire department staff.

Bernt said the events were disappointing.

“It didn’t go as well as we planned. I think we had one person show up for each event,” Bernt said of the open houses intended to draw in recruits. “All the fire departments across the nation are going through the same issue. We are in the hiring process now, and we are accepting applications through the end of (September).”

New exhaust-removal equipment on order

One of the biggest areas of concern for the fire department was the exhaust from vehicles parked inside the 16th Street fire station, which officials who did an analysis of the department told the Fremont City Council in May was a health hazard.

That assessment was given to the council in late May by three consultants from Shive-Hattery, who presented their 72-page “Fire Station Feasibility and Facilities Study,” which included multiple recommendations such as building two new fire stations while keeping the current main fire station open during construction.

The total price tag for the two new stations included retrofitting the current main fire station with better exhaust equipment to pull out carcinogens while the other two stations are constructed.

James Walbridge, a business and development executive with Shive-Hattery, described to the council how his firm had done extreme outreach and assessments of needs and desires for new stations with members of the fire department rank and file firefighters as well as the department’s command officers.

“The chief and his crews are breathing carcinogens every day,” Walbridge said in May.

Now, Bernt said efforts to remove the vehicle exhaust are in the works as the city has ordered a high-tech exhaust removal air system that should arrive and be installed within a few months.

“It is going to be a vehicle exhaust hook-up (system) so when the (vehicles) are started up, we are not releasing all of that exhaust into the station. It is being sucked out to the exterior of the building,” Bernt explained. “I’m hoping (it’ll) be installed in the next few months. That was part of the $625,000 station upgrade (funds) in the current budget. Anytime we can get those carcinogens outside and don’t have to breathe them (it is good).”

Atkinson officially retired

The fire department recently lost a key member who retired after three decades of service to Fremont.

Alan Atkinson left the Fremont Fire Department after 32 years of service, and his presence, commitment and dedication to the community will be missed, Bernt said.

“Alan, he will be missed. He was one of our first individuals who went through the rope rescue tech program. About 11 years ago, we sent a bunch of people to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a two-week course. We started training people on that type of rescue and he was one of the first to get certified.”

Atkinson was also a key member of the fire department’s firetruck and ambulance development committee, Bernt said, and assisted greatly in efforts to modernize the department’s fire truck fleet.

“He really provided some good leadership on our (fire) truck committee. He worked on (acquiring) our aerial truck. He’s work on ambulance specs and he was instrumental in our new engine and new heavy rescue (vehicle),” Bernt said. “He played a critical part on that side of things to ensure we got the trucks that we wanted.”

The fire department is planning a retirement celebration event for Atkinson, but no date has been set and details are still being worked out.

New city budget has funds for planning two new stations

Bernt said the next two-year budget has funds set aside for the planning and engineering of the two new fire stations, and that he is closely involved with the search for sites for both stations.

The new main fire station was hoped to be built where the Masonic Park is located on 23rd Street, but that idea was deflated in early August when officials with the Masonic Home for Children — the entity which gifted the land to the city for the park — said it could not be used for anything but a park.

Now, city and fire department officials are looking at alternate locations for the two new stations. Bernt did say that he is 99% certain that the idea of using John C. Fremont Park as a site for the main fire station is off the table. However, he noted that, “things can always change.”

Following confusing comments from the public during the Sept. 5 city budget meeting, Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders emailed the Tribune a clarification for residents in regard to what is budgeted for the fire department in the next two years.

“(The) design (and) engineering for the two new fire stations is budgeted for the second year of the budget, (fiscal year) 2024-2025, with construction happening in both the next two years (fiscal year) 2025-2026 and (fiscal year) 2026-2027,” Sanders stated in an email to the Tribune on Sept. 6.