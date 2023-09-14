The City of Fremont’s $1.35 million legal defense fund intended to be used if Fremont’s controversial illegal immigration rental ordinance is ever challenged in court will not be tapped into for other budgetary needs, City Administrator Jody Sanders told council members on Tuesday night.

The fund, which was accumulated due to a special tax on Fremont residents from 2011-2014, is intended for use only if the city is sued over its law barring the renting of housing to illegal and undocumented immigrants.

Concerns had been raised about the future of the more than $1.35 million fund after City Council President Mark Jensen made a veiled reference to repurposing the funds during a discussion of the city’s biennial budget at a special meeting hosted on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, when the final and third reading of the city’s two-year budget had been approved, a second item detailing commitment of general funds for budget use drew public criticism, because of rumors about the possible repurposing of the illegal immigration defense fund.

The staff report on the agenda item stated the following about the illegal immigration law, which is technically city Ordinance 5165. The funds were not appropriated by the city council at the time for anything other than defense, implementation and other costs around the ordinance, the staff report notes.

A representative from the group, “Win it Back,” a conservative political activist organization committed to responsible government, and several other Fremont residents questioned whether or not the illegal immigration defense fund would be used for something else other than defense of the controversial city law.

Doug Wittman, who said he was involved with “Win it Back,” told the council in public comment that the legal defense funds were intended for one purpose — both implementing and, if needed, defending the ordinance in court — and should remain committed to that purpose or be returned to the public.

“I think it is fine to take this money away, because it appears (the ordinance is settled), but I think it should be given back to the people. I think this money should not just be put in the general fund,” Wittman said. “I know you’d love that. And maybe a lot of people would love that, to find some money and use it for projects that are legitimate. Some of us feel that money should rightfully go back to the people who put it in.”

Fremont resident Gene Schultz also spoke about the funds, telling the council that with “thousands of illegal aliens crossing the border” in recent months the issue of possibly defending the city’s illegal immigration ordinance could arise.

“Where will they end up? We don’t know. Taxes were collected because the city said, if you have this (immigration) ordinance, it will need money to be implemented and defended. That fund now seems to be in jeopardy. How many times has it been robbed already?” Schultz asked. “If you insist on rolling the dice that the ordinance won’t need to be defended as time goes by, let’s give the money back to the citizens where it came from. That seems the fair thing to do.”

Sanders stressed to the council and attendees that no, the $1.35 million was not going to be utilized for any other expenditure unless the city council hears, debates and votes to approve a repurposing of the money.

“At this time, there is no plan to change anything with the immigration ordinance,” Sanders said. “It will be just like it has been for the last 12 years, as shown on our audit for committed for ordinance enforcement.”

The city’s illegal immigration ordinance was mostly written and crafted by current Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach more than 10 years ago. As part of his work with the city on the ordinance, he had an agreement to be retained as legal counsel for the city to defend Fremont against any legal challenges to the ordinance if they arose in court.

In early May 2023, the city council vigorously debated that contract with Kobach, eventually voting to end the agreement immediately. Kobach had been charging the city $10,000 per year to remain on retainer in the event of a lawsuit that required his services, however he had not been paid since December 2020.

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren then asked Sanders for clarification on the issue and the use of the funds.

“So we are not advocating to committing these reserves to general spending? The $1.35 million … so, that stays in the fund?” Von Behren asked.

Sanders said, “Yes.”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem said she opposed repurposing the illegal immigration defense funds.

“I think when (the city) stopped paying our lawyer the fees, that money would be kept for the defense fund if we needed it,” Ganem said. “I would not be able to ever support moving the intent of that funding to something else at this time.”

Von Behren then requested to enter into the city record an emailed letter from Kobach. After the city’s legal counsel Travis Jacott read the letter, the council voted 6-0 to accept the letter from Kobach and enter it into the official record.

“It has been alleged here that Kobach is not eligible to represent the City of Fremont. So, I had contacted him and communicated it to the council before, but it keeps being challenged. I asked him to make a statement,” Von Behren explained of his email correspondence with Kobach.

In the letter, sent by Kobach to Von Behren via a private Google Mail email account not attached to his job as Kansas’ attorney general, Kobach states that Kansas law does not prohibit him from engaging in private law practice and he was available to represent Fremont if the need arose.

“Councilman Von Behren, in response to your question, Kansas law does not prohibit an attorney general from maintaining a private law practice in his personal capacity,” Kobach wrote in the email. “Nor are there any other constraints preventing me from assisting Fremont in the defense of the immigration ordinance.”

The Tribune emailed Kobach’s private email seeking confirmation of the letter, but had not received a reply as of press time.

When the council voted 5-3 to cancel the city’s contract with Kobach in May, Von Behren was adamantly opposed to the decision, saying he believed the city needed to keep Kobach on board in case the immigration ordinance is ever challenged.

Von Behren claimed during the early May meeting that there are only six known attorneys in the nation who focus on what is termed “immigration pre-emption law,” and Kobach is one of them.

“Our most likely opponent (in a lawsuit) is the federal government,” Von Behren opined during the May meeting. “They will wear you down simply from persistence and power.”

Von Behren, Ellis and Sookram voted no on the bid to end the contact, and all three wanted to retain Kobach’s services. The city did not pay Kobach the $10,000 fee in 2021 or 2022, however Kobach did submitt a bill to the city seeking a payment for what he is claimed to be owed.

Ganem was one of the more vociferous council members opposed to Kobach representing the city while he was also the Kansas attorney general, stating during the May meeting that, “No attorney general should be moonlighting as the attorney for a city in another state. This contract needs to be terminated.”