The construction on the renovations and expansions of Keene Memorial Library in Fremont is nearing with the final touches expected to be completed within four weeks or so.

On Tuesday, officials with MCL Construction — the company doing the renovation and expansion project — gave members of the local media as well as library and city officials a tour of the new library, which is more modern and has many new amenities in addition to being fully ADA compliant and handicapped accessible.

Ben Gifford, construction superintendent for MCL Construction, gave the tour of the library after the construction team had completed their work on Tuesday. Attendees were able to walk through all the first floor areas, exterior spaces and the second floor.

Gifford said he and the MCL team expect the vast majority of major construction to be completed in about four weeks; he noted that it would likely take at least one month after that to get the library fully finished to the point where furniture, shelving and other décor could begin to be put in place.

Once that is finished, the tens of thousands of books and other materials will need to be moved into the new space from Fremont City Auditorium, which is housing the library during construction.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who was on the tour, said he had fond memories of using the former Keene Memorial Library growing up as a child and teen in the city, and he was excited for the newly renovated library to open for the community.

“This is quite the transformation. It is pretty cool to see this,” Spellerberg said as the tour weaved through several sections of the library’s first floor. “When the public gets in here, they will be amazed.”

The new library design features a relocation of the library’s main entrance from the west side of the building to the east side of the building. The parking lot will be enlarged to fit more than double the number of vehicles as the former parking lot; and there are now two bathrooms on the first floor as well as two new bathrooms on the second floor.

The library will also have a new garage which will allow a city-owned electric vehicle to be parked inside where it can be charged. A “maker space” is also part of the new design, and will in the future have sewing machines and other creative tools and amenities to make arts and crafts projects, said Linda McClain, president of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board.

Materials for child patrons and young adult users will be housed on the first floor, while adult books and materials will all be on the second floor. McClain said glass walls were added to the second floor areas, which look down on the first floor, so the noise children and teens make does not impact or annoy adults who may want more quiet.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs beamed with glee as she, McClain and MCL officials reeled off the assorted amenities, technology and features of the library. England-Biggs has led the library staff throughout the renovation and expansion project as well as helped raised more than $4 million in private donations for the project.

She said the changes to the children’s and adult areas of the library were on purpose in an effort to make the library a fully enjoyable experience for all.

“Having children on the first floor … it lets the kids be kids and laugh have fun,” she said, pointing to the sound-proof glass walls above surrounding the adult second floor balcony.

England-Biggs also said the new entrance, which has the main circulation desk up front and center for patrons, is going to be beautiful when complete and also useful.

“(Patrons) will walk in and we’ll be there and, boom, ‘how can we help you,’” she said of the customer service aspect.

The renovation also kept many historical elements and features of the former Keene Library, including the repurposing of some stone for assorted features and MCL Construction securing the same kind of marble from the same quarry as the old library space to do features in the second flood genealogy room.

McClain said that historical aspect of the new space was exciting for her, and she believes the community will appreciate the nod to tradition and the past.

“It has many cool historical elements we wanted to preserve, like the chandelier and the limestone,” McClain said.

While there is no opening date set in stone, library and city officials are hopeful to remain on the timeline envisioned for the renovation project, which tentatively was a possible re-opening at the end of November or sometime in December.