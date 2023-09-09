As the expansion and renovation of Fremont Keene Memorial Library nears completion, a shortfall of $3 million in funds to pay the entire costs of the project have led to a renewed push for more private donations.

In addition to seeking more donations from residents, foundations and corporations, the City of Fremont is also planning to devote a portion of city funds in the next bi-annual budget cycle toward helping pay for the full costs of the expansion and renovation project.

According to the budget document which has been approved by the Fremont City Council in two of three required readings, a total of $550,000 has been set aside for library capital improvement costs in the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. There is also funding in the next year’s budget for the addition of one full-time employee at the library.

The city council has already approved purchasing new bookshelves for the library, and on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the council is scheduled to possibly approve a purchase of furniture for the library.

A private donor-only fundraising event set for Nov. 9 is being planned by the city, with Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs and library advisory board President Linda McClain continuing to lead the charge in seeking out additional donations from a group of about 200 donors.

The library has a total cost of $10.7 million, and much of the more than $7.63 million already secured or pledged came via fundraising efforts from Mayor Joey Spellerberg as well as England-Biggs and McClain that brought in more than $4 million. A $2 million bond was also approved by Fremont voters to assist with funding for the project.

McClain was confident that the needed funds would be acquired, both by continued fundraising as well as the city finding money in the budget to pay for the project.

On Friday, Sept. 8, both McClain and England-Biggs granted an interview with the Tribune to discuss the funding gap and their continued efforts to raise money from donors to help close the estimated $3 million shortfall.

“We will have what we need. The city has money to cover the costs in the budget,” McClain said on Friday, noting that the final cost is a “moving target.”

“There is an expectation that we still need to raise some money,” McClain added.

McClain, England-Biggs, mayor spearheaded donation efforts

On June 13, England-Biggs gave a presentation to the Fremont City Council on the renewed fundraising efforts. She said letters would be mailed to major donors with an update on the project and requests for additional donations.

That letter was mailed in mid-August to donors and had a message explaining why the extra donations were needed. The two-page letter was signed by McClain, England-Biggs and Spellerberg.

“Maybe you’re aware of the projected shortfall in our budget. Originally, the project was estimated to be $9.4 million; this was a number used in all of our fundraising materials,” the letter states. “Due to price increases in materials and labor, cost of the building was $1.3 million higher than anticipated. This amount is part of the guaranteed maximum price to our contractor. We have worked hard to cut costs wherever possible, however this is the current situation.”

In June, England-Biggs said the city still needs money to complete the library project, an amount totaling $3.11 million at the time of the council meeting.

But, on Friday, Sept. 8, both England-Biggs and McClain said the maximum needed is slightly more than $3 million and that amount could possibly be reduced as library and city officials seek ways to save money in the final stages of the project.

Raising the money for the project has not been easy, England-Biggs noted, explaining on June 13 that she and others are new to the task of asking donors for philanthropic monetary gestures.

“Most of that (fundraising) work has been done by a small team of first-time fundraisers, including myself, Linda McClain, Mayor (Joey) Spellerberg and the Friends of Keene Memorial Library,” she said. “And we’re not done.”

Source of many donations revealed

In response to a public records request made by the Tribune, officials with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development provided the list of donors to the library project as of Feb. 15. The list was part of a lengthy application made by city officials seeking a $1.125 million CCCFF grant, which the city was not awarded.

The list of donors to the library expansion project includes both individuals in the community, as well as regional and state charitable foundations and corporations. Many donations were committed in segments, with an initial sum being paid and the remainder of funds pledged in years to come.

Among the individual donors, the largest amount donated to the project was from Linda McClain and her husband, Terry McClain.

The McClain’s committed a donation of $500,000 to the expansion project, of which $200,000 had already been paid by the couple to the city as of Feb. 15, 2023. A third payment of $100,000 was going to be made sometime in 2023, according to information Linda McClain shared with the Tribune in an email.

In a letter to city officials announcing their donation, the couple wrote that they believed the Keene Memorial Library was a much-needed asset to all residents.

“We firmly believe in the power of libraries to ‘level the playing field’ for those without access to resources many of us take for granted,” the couple stated in their letter.

On the corporate and foundation donation list were several local and regional firms and charitable organizations.

Wholestone Farms pledged $500,000 to the project spread out in five payments of $100,000 per year, citing a request for funding assistance made to the company by Spellerberg. The donation is specifically for a dedicated computer lab at the library.

The Valmont Foundation pledged $50,000. Terry McClain is a former senior executive at the company.

RVR Bank — formerly called First State Bank & Trust — pledged $50,000 spread over five years in exchange for the right to name the Young Children’s Library area for a period of at least 20 years and also included a requirement to post a commemorative plaque in the lobby of the library noting the bank’s donation.

The First National Bank Omaha pledged $50,000 in donations over four years in a gift made through the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library, which maintains a library expansion and renovation fund. The donation began with a $12,500 payment in 2022, with the final payment due in 2025.

The Fremont Kiwanis club pledged a donation of $25,000 made in three payments in exchange for the naming rights to the library’s children’s activity room.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation, led by board president Terry McClain, agreed to donate $100,000 in two donations. One payment had been received by the city as of Feb. 15, 2023, with another $50,000 slated to be paid, according to documents.

The Hawks Foundation committed $100,000 to the project; and the Robert B. Daugherty Foundation committed to donating $750,000 to the expansion project, which company officials stated in a letter would be paid to the city on or before Jan. 31, 2024.

The Peter Kiewit Foundation also pledged to commit a donation of $500,000 to the project, to be paid only when the library renovation and expansion construction is 100% completed.

The donation had a requirement that city officials provide the foundation with photographs of the completed project, an official certificate of occupancy allowing use by employees and patrons; as well as a letter from the construction manager certifying that 100% of the work had been finished.

At the county level, the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to donate $100,000 to the expansion of the city library, a decision that was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in July 2021.

Critical need for renovation, expansion

The library opened at its current location in 1971 and has served the greater Fremont area for more than 50 years. Renovation work was designed to preserve the historical quality of the building while also almost doubling the usable space. It also will provide Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility, updated technology infrastructure and a dedicated computer lab.

It will include designated areas for adults, teens and children, expanded community meeting room space and an outdoor courtyard. The project was designed by Spangenberg Phillips Tice (SPT) Architects of Wichita and is being constructed by MCL Construction of Omaha.

“I think the separation for the different age groups is going to be a big thing. I think the new computer lab, where we will be able to hold computer classes for up to eight folks at a time is important,” England-Biggs explained in late April. “We’ve never had a lab setting. It was always out in the open. We’ve always wanted to do classes, but we’ve just never had the space.”

In a late April interview, England-Biggs said the new additions and renovations to the library will “wow” the public. During the June 13 city council meeting, she told council members that the project was on time and on budget.

On Sept. 8, both England-Biggs and McClain said the project is still on schedule and following the timeline originally set, however, both declined to specify a completion date or when it will open.

In early promotional materials about the project, city and library officials have repeatedly stated that the project should be finished by the end of November or early December, with a grand opening shortly after completion.

That date came into question during the Aug. 29 council meeting during discussions of the bi-annual budget when a January opening date was mentioned.

On Friday, England-Biggs said, “we’ve never stated an opening date,” and McClain added, “we don’t know when” the library would open.