A series of proposed policy changes for the city’s Keene Memorial Library that were unanimously approved in late August by the city’s library advisory board have been altered after the City of Fremont’s legal counsel demanded a review of the proposals and recommended several changes.

Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board President Linda McClain told the Tribune on Sept. 12 that the proposed policies had not been heard or approved by the Fremont City Council as is required because representatives from the city’s law firm – Adams & Sullivan – had requested to review the proposals and then returned them to the advisory board with a series of tweaks, alterations and deletions of new wording.

“We didn’t know that the city legal (team) wanted to review them,” McClain said of the development.

The changes to the proposed policies are detailed on the agenda for the Monday, Sept. 18, meeting of the library advisory board. McClain said the new changes will be discussed, debated and potentially voted on again by the five-member library board during Monday’s meeting.

The new policies approved at the Aug. 21 library board meeting came after more than four months of debate, discussion and input from both the public and Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren. The policies OK’d on Aug. 21 were the fourth draft of a series of proposed changes that evolved since late April.

Among the changes are a new library card system which differentiates between various age users of the library and that will allow parents to control the content their children can check out; an addition to the challenged and contested materials policy to add in-person interviews with patrons; and a change and distancing to the philosophies and adherence to the American Library Association standards.

In the agenda packet for the Monday, Sept. 18, meeting of the library board, many of the city’s legal counsel changes are detailed in a new set of proposed policies up for review.

Among the legal tweaks is the removal of language in the approved policies from Aug. 21 that stated the library staff would “avoid” having books or materials with sexually explicit content in the young adult and juvenile section of the library.

Added to the policy was this phrasing, “Titles that appear on the ALA Most Challenged Books list for the previous two years shall be reviewed by the professional library staff prior to consideration for inclusion in the collection.

And deleted from the Aug. 21 approved policies was this wording:

“Juvenile titles will be screened by professional library staff to avoid sexually explicit content, including actual, simulated, or animated physical contact with human genitalia or sexual activities. Materials may be reviewed by professional library staff for inappropriate topics, including but not limited to sexually explicit content.”

The removal of the language about sexually explicit content raised questions for local book removal activist Scott Preston.

In an email to the Tribune, Preston said he had reviewed the legal counsel tweaks to the policies originally approved on Aug. 21 and was confused about the removal of wording about the sexually explicit content.

“To my eyes, the most consequential thing that legal changed is (legal) re-wrote the section about sexually explicit material in the Juvenile section,” Preston said. “I’m interested to hear if they discuss the reasoning for this at the board meeting and what their interpretation of the impact will be.”

Preston also said he was confused by the wording of the policy after legal changes, and wondered if the language about sexually explicit content applies to the entire collection.

“It’s less specific and more subjective ... and removes the idea that they should ‘avoid’ the material. This is curious to me. I would like to understand legal (counsel’s) reasoning here,” Preston added.

The possible presence of what some critics claim is sexually explicit, allegedly pornographic and obscene content or material at the library has been a focal point for dozens of community members since December of 2022 when a local grandmother and her daughter first raised the issue at a Fremont City Council meeting.

Upset residents concerned about the ability for minors to possibly view illegal pornographic imagery or videos online via the Keene Library internet connection are hosting a meeting a 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center’s East Wing, located at the intersection of Sixth Street and Park Avenue in downtown Fremont.

The meeting is being hosted by Win It Back, a conservative citizen activist organization and will feature guest speaker Marilyn Asher, president of Nebraskans for Founders Values.

“Parents are trusting that the Fremont library certifies that pornographic websites are blocked on the library’s website. But are they really? Come to the meeting and see for yourself,” stated event organizer Doug Wittman in a press release.

The Keene Memorial Library staff and advisory board recently completed a review of the library’s internet filtering and blocking technology, and an updated certification of compliance with the federal Children’s Internet Protection Act was signed and submitted to the city council on Sept. 12.

Library Director Laura England-Biggs told the council on Sept. 12 that inappropriate and illegal pornographic materials and content cannot be viewed at the library or by users who connect to the library’s wi-fi network.

The next meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, in the second floor council chambers of the city Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.