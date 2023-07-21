The next generation of leaders in Fremont is being sought, and those local residents who may have ideas to help the community in a leadership role can get valuable lessons via the nine-month-long Leadership Fremont program.

Coordinated and managed by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, the Leadership Fremont 2023-2024 program coordinators are accepting applications for admission into the multi-faceted mentoring program. The deadline to apply is Aug. 11.

Past alumni include Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, State Sen. Lynne Walz and City of Fremont Grants Coordinator Angie Olson, among others. The primary sponsor of the program is RVR Bank, which was formerly First State Bank.

In addition to Leadership Fremont, there are also programs for high school students — the Youth Leadership Academy — as well as a new for 2023 program aimed at students at Midland University, Leadership Midland. Seventeen Midland students are slated to begin that program in mid-August.

Laura Daugard, director of business services for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a telephone interview with the Tribune that Leadership Fremont is intended to identify, train and inspire those who may have hopes to better the community in the future.

“The goal of the program is to acquaint some of the emerging leaders in our community with the different segments of our community, so they can become familiar with what other businesses do,” Daugard said. “They have a day when they visit all the nonprofits and learn about nonprofits. They do a day when they visit health and wellness centers. The have an education day, and tour educational facilities.”

According to a fact sheet for the program, those chosen to participate each year are required to attend eight, one-day meetings, which run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as a two-day retreat. There are also optional activities to earn an “honors” graduation designation.

To get extra credit in the nine-month program, students in Leadership Fremont can attend public government meetings, such as the Fremont City Council or the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education, as well as taking part in community events as a volunteer.

“Each month, they take a different segment and learn and visit and tour and get to know some of the other business leaders in the community … do some networking, learn how our community functions and where they can be of service to the community,” Daugard added.

Leadership Fremont hosted its first class in 2006, and the Youth Leadership Academy was kicked off in 2011. Spellerberg is heavily involved in the Youth Leadership Academy, offering his experience as mayor and a local business leader to teens in the community.

This year, the first Leadership Midland class begins, something Daugard said local officials hope will be a success and benefit the Fremont community.

“That is a new program this year. It will be giving the Midland students an opportunity to become more involved within the community, get to know our community better and to get to know the movers and shakers of our community,” Daugard said. “On our board, we do have Midland representatives, so there were discussions and we realized it would be good for Midland students to integrate more within our community, to get to know our community and get to know the business leaders. Provide opportunities. We want to encourage them to stay in Fremont (after graduation).”

The deadline to apply is Aug. 11, and applications can be found online at the chamber website or by visiting the chamber offices at 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont.

More information can also be obtained online in a fact sheet or via telephone; contact Cindy Slykhuis at 402-753-4212.

The program does have a cost, Daugard noted, but the pricing is scaled to help possible enrollees with the costs. Qualifying chamber members pay $600 in tuition, while qualifying nonprofit organization staff pay only $500 in tuition for the nine-month program. Attendees not affiliated with a local nonprofit and who are not chamber members pay $700 in tuition.