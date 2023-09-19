According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr, a 26-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on Sept. 15 after his conviction on drug and gun charges.

Lehr stated in the press release that Jarrett T. Chappelear, 26, of Fremont, Nebraska, was sentenced on Sept. 15, 2023, in federal court in Omaha for distributing methamphetamine while possessing a firearm.

“Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Chappelear to 96 months’ imprisonment for the distribution and 60 months’ imprisonment for possessing a firearm during a drug transaction, for a total of 156 months,” Lehr stated in the press release. “There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Chappelear will begin a four-year term of supervised release.”

According to the press release, Chappelear was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, by officials from the Nebraska State Patrol following a “controlled drug buy” conducted in Norfolk.

Lehr stated in the press release that after an investigation, law enforcement officials, “utilized a confidential informant to purchase 1,245 grams of pure methamphetamine from Chappelear.”

“Shortly after the controlled buy, troopers stopped Chappelear driving away. Chappelear was found to be in possession of an FNS 9 mm handgun with two spare magazines of ammunition,” Lehr explained in the release.