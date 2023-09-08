Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has tossed his hat in the ring to be Nebraska’s next State Treasurer, confirming to the Tribune on Thursday night the media reports that he had been one of at least four candidates to apply for the appointment to be made by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

In a brief statement texted to the Tribune, Spellerberg said his focus will remain on city issues despite his interest in the state treasurer job.

“I have applied to be the Nebraska State Treasurer. I was encouraged by many people in Fremont and around the state to apply,” Spellerberg stated in his text message. “I will follow Gov. Pillen’s appointment process. My focus remains on our budget, Fremont Transit Program and the many other exciting things happening in our community.”

During an 8:30 a.m. ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the kick-off of the new Fremont Transit Program, Spellerberg did not discuss his application with the Tribune or during a brief speech he gave to celebrate the new van ride service.

Spellerberg is in the third year of his first term as as mayor of Fremont, being elected in November 2020 and taking office in December 2020. He has already been campaigning for a second term as mayor, having unofficially declared his candidacy for another term in June and hosting several fundraising events.

According to a news article first reported by the Nebraska Examiner at about 6 a.m. Thursday, Spellerberg was one of four total applicants for the appointment to the state treasurer role. That application period opened on Aug. 30 and ended at 5 p.m., Sept. 6, according to the official website of the governor.

The Nebraska Examiner article reported by Aaron Sanderford stated that in addition to Spellerberg, the three other applicants were: State Sen. Julie Slama; Taylor Royal of Omaha – who was a former treasurer candidate; and Rachel Biar of Dorchester, who is the Nebraska assistant state treasurer. The Examiner article stated that all four had confirmed to the website news outlet that they had applied.

Laura Strimple, a staff member in Gov. Jim Pillen’s office, confirmed to the Tribune at 7 p.m. Thursday that Spellerberg, Slama, Biar and Royal had submitted applications to be appointed state treasurer. However, Strimple said other applicants had also filed applications but she would not be able to confirm those people’s identities until Friday morning.

The current state treasurer is John Murante. However, he announced his resignation after accepting a new job as director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems. Murante’s last day of work as state treasurer is Sept. 18, and according to the governor’s website, Pillen intends to make an appointment quickly.

If Spellerberg is chosen by Pillen to become the next state treasurer, under the Fremont Municipal Code, City Council President Mark Jensen would automatically be appointed as the interim mayor until the next election — which is in November 2024.

On Thursday, Jensen said he was not aware that Spellerberg was seeking to apply for the state treasurer role until he learned of it after the initial story was published online.

“No, I did not know about it,” Jensen said, adding in the event Spellerberg does get chosen by Pillen, that he would become mayor through the end of Spellerberg’s term.

Under Fremont Municipal Code Sec. 2-204 — “Council President; election; term; duties,” if there, “a vacancy in the office of mayor, or in the event the mayor is absent or unable to fulfill the duties and obligations of his office, the president of the council shall exercise the powers and duties of the office until the vacancy shall be filled, such disability is removed, or in the case of temporary absence, until the Mayor returns.”

In the event Spellerberg is chosen as state treasurer, and Jensen becomes interim mayor, then under the city’s Municipal Code Sec. 2-209 – “Filling vacancies for elective officers,” Jensen would appoint a person to replace him as Ward 3 Council Member – a move that would need to be voted on an approved by the other seven council members.

“The Mayor shall fill by appointment any vacancy which may exist, caused by death, resignation or disability of any elective officer of the City. Such appointment of the Mayor shall be subject, however, to approval of the majority of the Council in accordance with Neb. R.R.S. § 32-560,” that section of the code states.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis — who lost to Spellerberg in the 2020 mayoral election — said in a telephone interview with the Tribune that he learned of Spellerberg’s application to be state treasurer only early Thursday morning.

“At 5:30 a.m., the article came out,” Ellis said of when he saw the news. “I was shocked, but I kind of expected it. I always knew he had bigger aspirations.”