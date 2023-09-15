Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg will be staying in his hometown and his job as mayor.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced he had chosen fourth-generation farmer state Sen. Tom Briese as his appointee to the state treasurer job.

Spellerberg was one of several applicants who had applied before the Sept. 6 deadline to be appointed as state treasurer to replace John Murante, whose last day of work is Sept. 18.

“I want to congratulate Sen. Briese on his appointment. I want to thank Gov. Pillen for conducting a fair and thorough selection process. It was an honor to be considered,” Spellerberg said in a text message to the Tribune.

Spellerberg also said he was humbled by the outpouring of positivity from community members during the brief selection period, and was fully committed to his goals with the city moving forward.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support shown to me and my family during this time. Thank you to all those who have reached out with notes of encouragement and support,” Spellerberg added. “This process has forced me to do much reflection and prayer, and I am even more energized and excited about Fremont and leading our community into the future.”

A special meeting of the Fremont City Council slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, was announced on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13, but by 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, City Clerk Tyler Ficken had issued a notice announcing that the special meeting was cancelled.

The vacancy for the state treasurer office arose after Murante accepted a new job as the director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems and had announced his resignation from the treasurer job in August.

Spellerberg’s decision to apply for the state treasurer vacancy caught many members of the Fremont City Council by surprise, and if he had been selected, would have created an unusual situation on the council.

Under the city’s municipal code, if the mayor vacates their office, then the first candidate to be tabbed to take over as mayor is the city council president. If the city council president declines the promotion to mayor, then the council would select another council member to serve as mayor.

If Spellerberg had been chosen as state treasurer by Pillen, council President Mark Jensen would have been the first option to become mayor. However if that scenario had unfolded, Jensen would have had to vacate his Ward 3 council seat and in turn voided the remaining more than two years in his term.

Jensen — if he had been appointed mayor — would then have to choose his replacement in Ward 3 to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in December 2026.

That potentially could have led to Jensen being forced in 2024 to either decide he would seek election as mayor or, if he hoped to stay on the council, would have been forced to run for the other Ward 3 council seat.

That seat is held by James Vaughan, whose current term ends in 2024. Vaughan has not indicated publicly whether or not he intends to seek re-election.

In a press release issued to state media on Thursday, Pillen praised Briese and touted the Albion native’s deep connections and expertise in the field of agriculture, which is an area that Spellerberg has little experience in.

“Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature,” Pillen stated in the press release. “He’s a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer.”

Briese was elected as a state senator in the Nebraska Legislature in 2016. He was re-elected in 2020, and his soon-to-be vacant seat will be filled at a future date, Pillen stated in the press release. Briese will begin work on Nov. 1, and in the interim, the state treasurer office will be managed by current Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar.

According to his biography, Briese earned a degree in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as well as his juris doctor degree at the UNL College of Law.