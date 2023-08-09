The search for a location for the proposed new main station of the Fremont Fire Department will not include the Masonic Park after an official from the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children told the city’s Parks and Recreation Board that the intent of the land being given to the city in 1936 was for it to be a park forever.

Ron Giesselmann, executive director of the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, was invited to the meeting to talk to the Parks and Recreation Board members and answer questions about possibly using the Masonic Park for the new main fire station.

Giesselmann told the board and city officials that when the land where Masonic Park is now located was given to the city by the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, the original deed indicated that if the land use was ever changed from a park to something else, then the deed and ownership would revert back to the Masonic-Eastern Star ownership.

“I guarantee you, our board, they are not going to be approving the east part of the park (for a fire station),” Giesselmann told those present at the meeting. “This (park) is a big part of Fremont. I just can see it being approved (to be a fire station). The reason we did this in 1936 was to collaborate with the city and keep this a park.”

Before Giesselmann spoke, Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders and city Parks Director Nick Hansen both explained briefly the situation facing the city in the quest to find spots to build the two new, urgently needed fire stations. Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt was also present to provide information on the need for the two new stations.

Sanders said primary goal at the moment was to identify government-owned land for the two new fire stations rather than opt for a potential search for privately-owned land which could lead to the use of eminent domain.

“We’re just in a very beginning stage,” Sanders said of the search for suitable land. “All of this is just a conversation.”

That pressing need for two new fire stations was detailed at the end of May when consultants with a national engineering firm told the Fremont City Council the city’s Fire Department is in dire need of two brand new fire stations, stressing that the current fire station is a danger to firefighter’s health and wellbeing.

The firm recommended a new station at the intersection of East Military Avenue and Johnson Road, and the placement of the main fire station on land currently occupied by Masonic Park at 23rd Street and Main Street.

That recommendation was what led city officials to seek input from the Fremont Parks and Recreation Board, which hosted a discussion of the item during Monday’s meeting on Aug. 7.

The report from experts at consulting firm Shive-Hattery detailed in a 72-page “Fire Station Feasibility and Facilities Study,” recommendations to build two brand new fire stations while keeping the current main fire station open during construction.

The total price tag for the two new stations – as well as retrofitting the current main fire station with better exhaust equipment to pull out carcinogens was listed as more than $24 million. The two new fire stations would also need to be located in places that would allow responding to incidents in less than four minutes of time.

On Tuesday, Giesselmann spoke to the Tribune to reiterate the reason why the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children board is not in favor of allowing Masonic Park to be used for a fire station.

He stressed that the organization firmly supports the fire department and need for public safety, but also has to respect the intent of the land use deal from almost 90 years ago.

“In 1936, we bought the park with the intention of giving it to the city so they could have park there. It would be a play area for the kids and the kids in the community. Right now, the city has the deed and there is a clause in there that says if it is used for anything but a park, the ownership transfers back to the children’s home,” Giesselmann explained.

“We support public safety, but we also support what our predecessors wanted and I think we have to respect what they wanted when they bought the property and when they donated the property,” he added.

With Masonic Park off the table as a potential location, Sanders told members of the Parks and Recreation Board that other locations would be examined as potential locations for the new main fire station, including possibly considering John C. Fremont Park near downtown.