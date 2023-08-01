The Fremont Fire Department has two new faces on the staff after the Fremont City Council on July 25 unanimously approved the hiring of two new firefighters.

The two new firefighters/EMTs for the Fremont Fire Department are Tyler Mutlu of Bellevue and Nathan Hubbard of Lincoln.

On Monday, July 31, Lt. Rick Schutt said he, Fire Chief Todd Bernt and the entire department were excited to have Mutlu and Hubbard join the department ranks.

With the addition of the two new firefighters, Schutt explained, the department now has 28 total firefighters on staff, which is one more than their old staffing level of 27. The city of Fremont recently approved funds in future budgets to hire six more firefighters.

“(The new positions) have been approved, but we have not been able to hire them all yet,” Schutt said. “We’re still trying to hire five additional firefighters.”

The Fremont Fire Department operates three shifts in which firefighters are on duty 24 hours before having 48 hours off work. With the two new hires, Schutt said, two shifts are comprised of nine firefighters each and one shift has 10 firefighters.

A third candidate put forth as an eligible fire department hire on July 25 by the city’s Civil Service Commission — Joseph Essi, of La Vista — was not hired, said Mayor Joey Spellerberg due to Essi withdrawing his interest for unknown reasons.

Broad Street residents upset at truck route situation

The future use of Broad Street between Military Avenue and 23rd Street appears to be headed toward a lengthy debate after multiple residents of the several-mile segment of residential street spoke at the July 25 meeting during the pre-meeting public comment period.

On July 12, several local business owners spoke out against a proposal to ban heavy trucks and semi-tractor trailers on the section of Broad Street, telling the city council members such a move would harm their businesses.

On July 25, four different residents, three of whom said they lived on Broad Street, spoke to the council about the proposal to ban semi-tractor trailer and heavy truck traffic on the section of Broad Street now that the Fremont Southeast Beltway bypass is open.

The group advocated for a ban of some sort to be put in place as had long been discussed in the past more than 10 years.

A resident of the section of street, Ellen Lund, told the council the segment of Broad Street between Military Avenue and 23rd Street has at least 100 homes and 400 residents.

“Broad Street is primarily a residential area,” Lund said, while also advocating for the cessation of heavy truck traffic on the street. She also said she understands the concerns of local businesses reliant on heavy truck traffic, but allowing those vehicles compromises the safety of residents.

Another resident, Loretta Meister, said she also understood the concerns of the truck-centered business owners, who had complained about a possible ban on the heavy trucks on the section of Broad Street during the July 12 council meeting.

Meister also added that since discussion of the Southeast Beltway began years ago, and the idea that heavy truck traffic would be banned from Broad Street once it was finished, the city had a duty to local residents to follow up on promises of banning heavy trucks.

The fate of heavy truck traffic on the section of Broad Street is currently unknown, as the proposal to ban heavy trucks on the street have been put on hold indefinitely while city officials investigate all aspects of the proposal.