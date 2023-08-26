The newest Fremont branch of the Beemer-based First Community Bank is scheduled to open sometime in the spring of 2024, said FCB President Ryan Steffensmeier. The 23rd Street location has been under construction since early March.

Steffensmeier, who is the third generation of his family to lead the five-branch bank founded in 1899, said the reason he and company leaders decided to build a second, 7,000-square-foot branch in Fremont was because of their commitment to the community and a need for an ATM and drive-through feature.

“We broke ground in March of this year. Trusses were put up this week. Roofing should start after Labor Day along with the brick and stone exterior. Construction is supposed to be completed in March 2024, but I would say 60 days after that to get the landscaping done and move in,” Steffensmeier said. “Fremont is our fourth town we’ll be in, but this will be our second Fremont office. Our downtown office doesn’t have an ATM or a drive-through. This one will have two lanes for the drive-through and a drive-through ATM.”

Being one of many banks in Fremont hasn’t put a damper on business, Steffensmeier said, noting that there is a big need for loan services and personal and business banking in the community. He also said the first person to congratulate him on the new branch was RVR Bank President and CEO Chuck Johannsen.

“The way Fremont has accepted us since we started there five and a half years ago, we felt with the way the town has supported us, we needed to give back to the community. This office is that,” Steffensmeier said. “This facility out on 23rd Street really shows our commitment to Fremont. It is over a 7,000-square-foot building we’re putting out there.”

The new branch office will have 15 full-time banking employees as well as, eventually, two full-time staff from the bank’s sibling company, Steffensmeier Insurance.

The bank will offer personal banking, home loans, business and commercial loans, agriculture loans as well as the insurance services.

“The last two or three years, with mortgage rates the way they have been, business has been good for banks. But, the consumers, the businesses we’ve approached to give us an opportunity to work with them, they have been welcoming and more than willing to have a conversation with us,” he said. “The business professionals in town, from attorneys, accountants to others, have been willing to have conversations with us. Nobody has been stand-off-ish. Even the other bankers in Fremont have been positive in terms of ‘welcome to town’ conversations.”

First Community Bank is based in Beemer and was founded in 1899, which Steffensmeier said will lead to a grandiose 125th anniversary celebration at all of the bank’s five branches.

“The bank was started in 1899 here in Beemer, and I am third generation to get to be a part of it,” he added. “We are presently planning all our events, not only a grand opening in Fremont but a companywide celebration.”