In a press release sent to local media outlets, officials with the Fremont Public revealed names and roles of 42 newly-hired certified staff members for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the press release, the district had 35 certified staff members resign following the 2022-2023 school year; and seven extra certified staff were hired to supplement, “growing student numbers.”

The new teachers and staff were introduced on Friday morning during the Fremont Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber Coffee.”

In the press release, Kevin Eairleywine, executive director of human resources and elementary operations, expressed his glee at the new staff members.

“We have an incredible group of new certified hires at Fremont Public Schools. We are excited to welcome them to Tiger Nation,” Eairleywine stated in the press release.

In addition to the new certified staff members, other changes at the district include: the shifting of Brittney Kuhr to the role of new principal of Howard Elementary School. Prior to the promotion, Kuhr worked as the assistant principal at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

A newly created dean of students position was added at both Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center. According to the press release, Jayme Bieker was named the new dean at FMS. Carrie Alvarez was tabbed as the new dean at JCAC.

New certified staff members include:

• Megan Bahns—speech language pathologist, Clarmar Elementary School

• Dillon Beles—physical education teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Erin Bovill—special education teacher, Bell Field Elementary

• Rileigh Burke—psychologist, Howard Elementary School

• Keziah Caburnay—ELL teacher, Fremont High School

• Hilarie Calek—special education teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Kate Chapman—fourth grade teacher, Clarmar Elementary

• William Findlay—business and entrepreneurship teacher, Fremont Middle School

• TJ Folkers—health teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Myah Gibney—English teacher, Fremont High School

• Joe Giesselmann—skilled and technical sciences teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Alex Glaubius—science teacher, Fremont High School

• Carla Goodrich—special education teacher, Linden Elementary School

• Amilcar Gonzalez—math teacher, Fremont High School

• Emily Graham—English teacher, Fremont High School

• Karline Gumbs Parrilla—Spanish teacher, Fremont High School

• Melissa Henkenius—second grade teacher, Grant Elementary School

• Nick Howell—physical education teacher, Fremont High School

• April Ann Isidro—ELL teacher, Fremont High School

• Lyndsy Johnson—Kindergarten teacher, Washington Elementary School

• Katie Kimes – second grade teacher, Washington Elementary School

• Shannon Lipsys—sixth grade teacher, Johnson Crossing Academic Center

• Catherine Mangapot—family consumer science teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Awely Mansueto—ELL teacher, Fremont High School

• Jordan Molczyk—first grade teacher, Milliken Park Elementary School

• Jason Novotny—industrial technology teacher, Fremont High School

• Peyton Pocock—computer science teacher, Fremont Middle School

• Nicole Pronske—nurse, Linden Elementary

• Calby Ruskamp—math teacher, Fremont High School

• Heather Russell—preschool teacher, Linden Elementary School

• Mylee Sheets—physical education teacher, Clarmar Elementary School

• Lauren Shepherd—psychologist, Grant Elementary

• Jaimi Stelk—assistant principal, Johnson Crossing Academic Center

• Paula Stormberg—fifth grade teacher, Johnson Crossing Academic Center

• Marissa Stowe—fourth grade teacher, Howard Elementary

• Ryan Sweeney—math teacher, Fremont High School

• Shelby Thomas—third grade teacher, Grant Elementary School

• Robyn Vance—first grade teacher, Washington Elementary School

• Shanon Willmott—dean of students, Fremont High School

• Claire Wilson—math teacher, Fremont High School

• Maggie Winterlin—music teacher, Howard Elementary School

• James Plank, math teacher, Fremont Middle School