Plans for 60 residential dwellings on the extension of Donna Street and the future connecting intersection with South Howard Street moved forward on Monday, July 17. Currently, the area is a vacant field north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

The Fremont Planning Commission — which was missing four members — voted 5-0 to conditionally approve three agenda items related to the new development. The plans to extend Donna Street eastward and connect it with both a southward extension of South Howard Street and the western segment of Donna Street off South William Avenue were OK’d by the city in June.

According to a staff report on the new development prepared by Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam, new homes of varying types will be built along the extended Donna Street where a new intersection will be constructed by the city with South Howard Street.

“The proposed planned development consists of six units in three duplexes; 30 attached single-family units in 10 triplex townhouse buildings, and 24 attached single family units in four six-unit townhouse buildings, for a total of 60 units,” Dam wrote in the staff report to commissioners. “Each unit would be on its own lot and could be individually owned. This is associated with a request for a preliminary plat and a final plat for the four duplex lots and an out lot.”

The planning commission OK’d with conditions three items related to new development, which is being constructed by Anew Development, LLC, represented by chief general manager Robert Fields:

- A Planned Unit Development consisting of 60 attached single-family dwelling units on individual lots on property generally located west of South Howard at Donna Street.

- A request for a Preliminary Plat consisting of 60 residential lots and one out lot on property generally located west of South Howard Street at Donna Street.

- A request for a Final Plat consisting of four lots generally located at the northwest corner of South Howard and Donna streets.

Dam explained the development after the Monday meeting concluded. Once conditions set by the commission are met, she said the development will go to the Fremont City Council for final approval.

“It is a conditional use planned development for 60 attached single-family dwelling units. The south side of Donna (Street) will be triplex units, each unit will be on its own lot and a common wall will separate as the lot line,” Dam said. “There will four units on Howard Street. Those will be two duplexes, and each half of the duplex will be on its own lot. On the interior, there will be two six-plex units surrounded by common open space.”

The development will be along new segments of paved streets that the Fremont City Council approved on Tuesday, June 13, a plan to eventually pave over and connect South Howard Street and East Donna Street.

The council approval was for a new ordinance creating Street Improvement Paving District No. PD-553, a decision which will allow the two current dead-end streets to be connected.

Justin Zetterman, Fremont’s director of public works, told the council in June that the new paving district was the first step in making a paved street connecting the southern terminus of South Howard Street with the nearby west terminus of East Donna Street.

Zetterman said the east and west segments of Donna Street will eventually connect to each other when the project is completed. The two sections of the street are currently separated by a large vacant field.