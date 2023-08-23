A series of policy changes for the Keene Memorial Library were preliminarily approved Monday night by the library’s five-member advisory board, including creating a tiered system of age-specific library cards that allow parents to control what their children can check out.

The new policies OK’d by the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board during the Aug. 21 meeting will now move to the Fremont City Council for further discussion and potential approval. No date has been set for the item to be heard by the council, which next meets at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Monday’s approval of the new policies came after more than four months of debate, discussion and receiving input from both the public and one member of the city council, Ward 1 Member Paul Von Behren. The policies OK’d Monday were the fourth draft of a series of proposed changes that evolved since late April.

Among the changes are a new library card system which differentiates between various age users of the library and that will allow parents to control the content their children can check out; an addition to the challenged and contested materials policy to add in-person interviews with patrons; and a change and distancing to the philosophies and adherence to the American Library Association standards.

Linda McClain, president of the library’s advisory board, said she was pleased with the fourth draft revisions of the policies, and said, “I think they are positive.”

Library Director Laura England-Biggs then detailed the main changes the policies, expanding on them briefly while referring library board members to the printed out changes that they later voted on and approved.

In regard to the new library card system, if the city council approves the changes, there will be a total of three types of library cards that allow for checking out of specific levels of content, England-Biggs noted.

The new policy will create an adult library card, which is for patrons 19 and older, and allows the person to check-out any material in the library’s collection.

Then, two cards will be created for patrons age 18 and younger: a juvenile collection card and a second card labelled as a “juvenile and young adult” collection card.

The two cards for patrons age 18 and younger are designed to be “opt-in” models, which means the parents or legal guardian of the patron would enroll their child into one of the two card classifications. The juvenile collection is for ages from infancy up to 12 years old, while the young adult card is for children age 13 to 18 years old.

Those enrolled in the juvenile card program will only be able to check out materials deemed to be juvenile in classification. For patrons in the juvenile and young adult program, the material that can be checked out includes all juvenile content and all young adult content, but bans checking out what is classified as adult content.

None of the card classifications apply to the online resources, the “Libby” app – which is Keene Memorial Library’s specific online book program; or “Overdrive,” which is a different online content platform that is managed by the State of Nebraska.

One change proposed by several local book activists was added to the fourth draft, which was removal of references to the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read statement; removal of the ALA Freedom to View statement; the ALA Code of Ethics; and the ALA Library Bill of Rights.

“We did strike that the Library Bill of Rights would be the foundation for the collection policy,” England-Biggs told the advisory board members.

During public comment about the proposals, Von Behren said he was thankful that the references and reliance in the various ALA mission statements and beliefs were removed.

“I do appreciate eliminating some of the references to the ALA. That is a positive step,” Von Behren said. “I think it is time to make (the library policies) a ‘Fremont policy.’ I appreciate you backing away from some of the ALA policies.”

Another change to the policies affects the challenging or contestation of materials in the library, a process that has been used four times by two local book activists, Sandra Murray and her daughter, Kelley Garay, since Jan. 1, 2023.

Under the new policies, any patron who wishes to challenge, contest or seek removal of any material will now first be required to have an informal discussion of their request with a library staff member during which the patron can make an informal request for removal or relocation of a material item.

If not satisfied with the initial informal approach, under the new policy the disgruntled patron will then be required to meet with the library director for a formal interview, during which the contested material policy is explained and the patron is provided with an official form to contest or seek removal of a material in the library collection.

As proposed in earlier drafts of the new policies, the final policy approved by the board on Monday includes the following book contesting or removal request limitations: only one active request per patron is allowed at a time, with the request time period including any possible appeals of a decision; a change in the time for the request for reconsideration to be reviewed from 15 business days to 30 business days; if a material item is retained, there will be no challenges allowed for two calendar years; and if a material item is removed, it will not be repurchased or acquired for two calendar years.

There was little discussion of the revised policies amongst the board members, with only LeAnn Rathke asking some basic questions for clarification on the policies.

McClain also spoke before the policies were approved, assuring the few members of the public in attendance and board members that she’d reviewed the internet safety protocols and processes at the library with the city’s IT staffer and was satisfied that the library fully complied with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.

McClain urged the board to approve the policies, noting that they are “living, breathing documents that can be changed.”

City Council Member Sally Ganem, who is the council’s library board liaison, said she was proud of the work done on the policies and supported them.

“This is a great start. It makes it Fremont’s policy, and I think it is a good springboard,” Ganem said before the board voted unanimously to OK the new policies and send them to the city council.