Officials with the Fremont Public Schools district are busily preparing for the upcoming school year, with the usual activities and duties done before each school year as well as welcoming 42 totally new certified staff members and teachers to the district for the 2024-24 school year.

Classes for the 2023-24 school year kick off on Monday, Aug. 14.

In an email to the Tribune, Brad Dahl, associate superintendent at Fremont Public Schools, said things are progressing well as the new school year approaches.

“Fremont Public Schools are operating normal procedures. There are a few changes across the district regarding drop off (and) pick up due to construction,” Dahl wrote. “Fremont High School construction is moving along by phases. Specific instructions regarding wings and areas that are off-limits are communicated to students and parents.”

There are also changes to the parking and drop off and pickup flow at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, Dahl noted in his email.

“Johnson Crossing Academic Center construction process will not allow any parking in the east parking lot during this school year,” he explained. “Parents will still be able to drop off and pick up their students in the east parking lot, but the parking stalls will be unavailable.”

In a press release sent to local media outlets, officials with the Fremont Public Schools (FPS) revealed names and roles of 42 newly hired, certified staff members for the 2023-2024 school year. According to the press release, the district had 35 certified staff members resign following the 2022-2023 school year; and seven extra certified staff were hired to supplement, “growing student numbers.”

Of the new certified staff, Fremont High School has 13 new staff; nine new staff at Fremont Middle School; at Howard, Clarmar, Washington, Linden and Grant elementary schools, three new teachers joined each campus; Johnson Crossing Academic Center also added three new staff; while Milliken Park and Bell Field elementary schools each added one new staffer.

In addition to the new certified staff members, other changes at the district include: the shifting of Brittney Kuhr to the role of new principal of Howard Elementary School. Prior to her promotion, Kuhr worked as the assistant principal at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.

A newly created dean of students position was added at both Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center. According to the press release, Jayme Bieker was named the new dean at FMS. Carrie Alvarez was tabbed as the new dean at JCAC.

Free, reduced meal applications being accepted

In another press release, FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard announced to the community that the registration window for the Free and Reduced Meal Program for the 2023-2024 school year is now open.

“The program, in alignment with the National School Lunch Program, aims to provide free and reduced-price meals to eligible students, ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals during the school day,” Shepard stated in the press release. “Families must complete a new application every school year to participate in the Free (and) Reduced program.

The program’s cost to families will be tiered in the 2023-24 school year, Shepard noted in the release.

“For the first 30 school days of the upcoming year, students’ meal status will remain the same as the previous year. However, starting from Sept. 27, 2023, full payment for meals will be required if a new application is not submitted on time. Free and Reduced Meal Program applications will be processed within five school days.”

Shepard also reminded community members that applications can be submitted by families throughout the entire school year. Families can also apply at any time during the school year if there has been a change in income. The program requires that new applications for the program be submitted by families on an annual basis annually. The application period begins on July 1 of each year for the following school year, he noted.

“If (a) child receives benefits such as State SNAP, or State TANF, (families) do not need to apply. To (check on availability or if a family qualifies), view the Income Eligibility Guidelines. Students in all grades are eligible for free or reduced-price meals,” Shepard added in the release.

For the 2023-24 school year, reduced meal prices will be: 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. Free meals are at no charge. Extra items beyond the regular meal will be subject to additional charges.

District officials stated in the release that families seeking to apply for the Free and Reduced Meal Program, have two options.

For the online application: visit the website fremontapps.schoollunchapp.com to set up an account and access the application.

Or, for those who may lack internet access or otherwise prefer a paper application, these will be available at each school in the district.